The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer shows epic face off between Homelander and Butcher’s team, confirms release date

The fifth and final season of The Boys finally has a release date. The teaser trailer of the superhero drama was unveiled at the CCXP in São Paulo. The clip shows a glimpse of how things have gone badly for Billy Butcher and his team as the group now lives under Homelander’s rule. The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer shows Homelander beating someone to a pulp.(YouTube/Prime Video)

The Boys Season 5 is set to be out in 2026. The show follows not only from the fourth instalment of The Boys, but also Gen V Season 2, IGN reported.

The Boys Season 5 release date

The final season of The Boys will start airing on Prime Video starting April 2026. The first episode drops on April 8, and the season finale will air on May 20.

The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer

The trailer shows Karl Urban’s Butcher rallying the team to mount a resistance against Anthony Starr’s Homelander.

Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is frozen again, with the Homelander keeping a watch over him. The trailer also showed glimpses of Jared Padalecki, who co-starred with Ackles in Supernatural. Padalecki and another Supernatural Alum, Misha Collins, have been cast in undisclosed roles this season.

The teaser trailer also shows Homelander beating someone to a pulp, but the person’s identity is not revealed. As the two sides gear up to face each other, the final battle between Homelander and Butcher’s team promises to be a bloody affair.

The Boys Season 5 plot

The official synopsis reads, “In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

The Boys prequel

The Boys Season 5 does not mark the end of the Prime Video franchise. A prequel series, Vought Rising, is in the pipeline, Polygon reported. The show will focus on Soldier Boy and Stormfront in the 1950s.