The Boys Season 5 teaser at SDCC: When will the Homelander saga hit Prime?

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con got a bloody-good surprise when Prime Video treated the Hall H crowd to a first look at The Boys Season 5, the final chapter in Eric Kripke’s brutally satirical superhero saga. The Boys Season 5 teaser debuted at Comic-Con, thrilling fans with its dark humor and action.(Amazon)

The sizzle reel gave fans a taste of what’s to come, and, true to form, it didn’t hold back.

The Homelander (played by Antony Starr), now positioned as the leader of America, addresses the crowd and promises a “safer, God-fearing nation.”

In a nostalgic twist for Supernatural fans, Jared Padalecki made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance, reuniting with former co-star Jensen Ackles (aka Soldier Boy) for the first time in years. Misha Collins is also expected to appear this season, though his face didn’t make it into this sneak peek.

The teaser ended on a mysterious note, with a close-up of Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett. She smiles, then smirks… and suddenly, her expression twists into something unsettling.

The Boys' final season's shoot ended this July

The Boys Season 5's production officially wrapped on 2 July. “This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” Eric Kripke, the show’s creator, wrote on Instagram.

“We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap.”

Erin Moriarty, aka Stralight, also penned, “The tears have begun…. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. To my Boys fam: love you, c*nts. forever.”

Kripke earlier told TVLine, “The truth is we knew that it was going to be a five-season story for years now.”

When will The Boys Season 5 be released?

The Boys Season 5 does not have an actual release date yet, it is likely to be released somewhere in 2026. But the college-set spinoff of the series, Gen V will ease the gap as it comes back with Season 2 on 17 September 2025.