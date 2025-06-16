Countdown stars Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane: Release date, plot, where to watch and more

Get ready for a gripping new series on Prime Video. Countdown, an action-packed thriller, is coming your way on June 25. The show teams up Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and Euphoria actor Eric Dane for a high-stakes mission filled with suspense, mystery, and secret agents. Countdown, a new action-thriller series starring Jensen Ackles, premieres on Prime Video June 25.(jensenackles/Instagram)

When will Countdown be available on Amazon Prime Video?

Countdown kicks off with its first three episodes premiering on June 25. After that, new episodes will drop every Wednesday every week.

What is the plot of Countdown?

In Countdown, Ackles plays LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who is pulled into a top-secret task force after a Department of Homeland Security officer is killed in broad daylight. This team includes undercover agents from different branches of law enforcement. Their goal? Find the killer. But things quickly get way more complicated. What starts as a murder case turns into a race against time to stop something even bigger from happening in Los Angeles.

Jensen Ackles returns to Prime Video

Ackles is no stranger to intense roles. After wrapping up 15 seasons as Dean Winchester on Supernatural, he’s taken on several cool projects. He appeared in The Boys, produced The Winchesters, guest-starred in Big Sky, and even showed up on Tracker as Justin Hartley’s brother.

Now, he is reuniting with Prime Video for Countdown. “I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on The Boys and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,” Ackles said in a 2024 statement, as per a Us Weekly report.

Eric Dane’s inspiring return to action

Countdown is also a significant project for Eric Dane, who recently revealed he’s been diagnosed with ALS. In his April 2025 statement to People, he said, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week.”

Meet the cast of Countdown

Joining Ackles and Dane in the cast are Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight. The trailer teases a team that doesn’t even fully know what they have signed up for, which adds another layer of mystery to the show.

FAQs

Where can I watch Countdown with Jensen Ackles?

You can watch Countdown on Prime Video. The series premieres globally on June 25, with the first three episodes available immediately, followed by new episodes released every Wednesday.

Is Jensen Ackles joining the Prime Video cast of Countdown?

Yes, he plays the lead role of Detective Mark Meachum.

What is Jensen Ackles’ Countdown about?

It’s about a secret task force investigating a murder that leads to a much bigger threat to the city.

What is Jensen Ackles’ new thriller series?

It’s called Countdown and it’s a crime-action series on Prime Video.