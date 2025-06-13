Prime Video increases the number of ads while streaming: Know how it will affect users

Are you experiencing more ads lately while streaming content on Amazon Prime Video? Well, you’re not the only one. Amazon has quietly increased ads while streaming content on Prime Video. The ads have reportedly increased from 2 to 3.5 minutes to 4 to 6.5 minutes of ads on an hourly basis. While this may hamper users' viewing experience, it will attract more advertisers to the platform, generating higher revenue. Therefore, the number of ads is expected to gradually increase. However, Prime Video subscribers can always pay additional money to avoid ads entirely. Know what the Amazon representative said about the matter and what it means for the company. Amazon Prime Video will start to show more ads, here’s what we know.(AP)

Amazon Prime Video ads

In a recent Adweek report, Amazon has reportedly increased the number of ads on its online streaming platform Prime Video. An Amazon representative said, “Prime Video ad load has gradually increased to four to six minutes per hour.”With a greater number of ads, Amazon is expected to reduce the Cost Per Mille (CPM) for ads, which will likely make advertising cheaper on the platform.

The trend of ad inclusion on online streaming platforms has scrapped the vision of an ad-free experience as viewers are already paying a huge sum. However, now OTT viewers will have to pay extra for an ad-free experience. Now, the real question is, will the OTT viewers start accepting ads on the platform, or will it drive the viewers away?

Earlier, OTT platforms like Netflix cracked down on account sharing and restricted users outside of the house from using the same account. On the other hand, HBO Max also restricts password sharing. Now, the OTT platforms are opting for ad revenue, hampering user experience.

Amazon Prime Video ad-free add-on plan

Just a few days earlier, Amazon announced an add-on plan for subscription users to enjoy ad-free viewing. With this add-on plan, users will have to pay Rs.129 extra on a monthly basis or Rs.699 extra yearly. These prices will be applied over the Amazon Prime annual membership, which is priced at Rs.1499. This new plan is reported to start from June 17.