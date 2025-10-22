Hamish Linklater opens up on Gen V Season 2 finale twist and why it scared him: ‘Man, was I sweating it’

Warning - Spoilers ahead for Gen V Season 2 Hamish Linklater plays double role of Cipher and Doug Brightbill in Gen V(Getty Images via AFP)

Hamish Linklater knew he was in for something different with Gen V Season 2. What he did not expect was just how intense it would get. Speaking to Cinemablend ahead of the finale, the actor admitted he was “sweating it” when he had to debut his two wildly different characters on set.

“Man, was I sweating it,” Linklater said. “Before the first time I sort of auditioned him in front of the crew, I was like, ‘Is this gonna be good enough? Is this gonna be weird enough? Is this gonna be fun?’ But Doug’s Doug, man. Doug is Doug," he added.

The Boys spinoff has spent most of its latest season following Linklater’s sinister alter ego, Cipher, only for a bombshell twist to land in the penultimate episode: Cipher is actually Dr. Thomas Godolkin, manipulating a man named Doug Brightbill like a puppet for years.

A twisted reveal that even shook the cast

The double role pushed Linklater to his limits. Cipher is cold and calculating, oozing power and control, while Doug is fragile, broken, and barely holding on. Playing both sides of that emotional divide was not just a technical challenge; it got under his skin.

As per Cinemablend, Doug is essentially an innocent trapped inside his own mind, forced to watch as Godolkin commits horrors through his body. In the finale, his constant “I’m sorry” echoes his inner torment - guilt for things he never truly did.

“I love that they decided that he really carried the trauma of what he did for it. What is it? The body keeps the score, or something like that? I mean, I thought that was like really a beautiful idea," Linklater said.

Also Read: Greta Lee to exit 'The Morning Show'

The finale looms large

The Season 2 finale drops on Wednesday, October 22, on Prime Video, and Cinemablend teases that fans have not seen the last of the show’s shocks. Gen V has earned a reputation for crossing lines even The Boys only flirts with - and from the sound of it, the final episode is not easing up.

For Linklater, the experience of balancing Cipher’s dominance and Doug’s despair has been “a thrill.” The actor’s dual performance - part horror, part heartbreak - might just be one of Gen V’s defining moments.

Also Read: Emma Stone brags about not breaking bones for film 'Bugonia'

FAQs:

When does Gen V Season 2 finale air?

The finale streams on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 22.

Who does Hamish Linklater play in Gen V?

He plays both Cipher and Doug Brightbill, two personalities tied to Dr. Thomas Godolkin.

Why was the twist such a big deal?

It revealed that Cipher had been controlling Doug all along, flipping the story’s perspective.

What did Linklater say about the role?

He called it thrilling but nerve-wracking, admitting he was “sweating it” on set.

Will there be a Gen V Season 3?

Amazon has not confirmed yet, but given the buzz, it would not be a surprise.