By Danielle Broadway Cast of superhero series 'Gen V' unites to honor late co-star in Season 2

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 - Actor Lizze Broadway felt like going to film Season 2 of the satirical superhero series “Gen V” was difficult without her co-star Chance Perdomo, who died in 2024 in a motorcycle accident.

“It wasn’t easy. I’m not gonna sit here and lie,” Broadway said, referring to returning to set without Perdomo, who portrayed the character Andre Anderson.

“This whole season, he is the beating heart of it. And that’s just important to all of us and how we all came together as teammates,” she added.

Season 2 of "Gen V," which is dedicated to Perdomo, explores another semester at the fictional Godolkin University as superpowered youth Marie Moreau, played by Jaz Sinclair, and her friends Emma Meyer, played by Broadway, and Jordan Li - portrayed by both London Thor and Derek Luh - must unravel the dark mystery surrounding the new dean named Cipher.

Three episodes of Season 2 arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday and new episodes will follow weekly until October 22.

“Gen V” is a spinoff of the highly acclaimed Prime Video series “The Boys” and includes many tie-ins.

For "Barbershop" actor Sean Patrick Thomas, who portrays Andre's dad named Polarity, it was hard to process the loss of Perdomo in both real life and in the show’s storyline.

Polarity and Andre, who were both born with the power to control magnetism, had a complex father-son relationship on the show.

However, for Thomas, there was nothing but real-life admiration.

“It was an honor and a privilege to get to be part of keeping Chance’s legacy going and keep a spirit alive on the show, because he’s an integral part of ‘Gen V’,” Thomas said.

Maddie Phillips, who plays the mindreader named Cate Dunlap, felt herself trying to take things day by day while on set to deal with the loss of Chance.

“There’s no way to prepare for something like that. I think you just kind of naturally slip into whatever survival mode means to you,” she said.

