Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale - Release date, time and all you need to know about the prequel

The Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale is set to air this month, bringing new twists and turns in the story of the Frasers and the Beauchamps. According to FandomWire, the tenth and final episode, titled Something Borrowed, airs Friday, October 10, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Starz. The episode will arrive after a two-week break, stretching fans’ patience just a little longer. Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale: Release date, time and all you need to know about Outlander prequel(YouTube/Starz)

The story picks up with Ellen MacKenzie, Brian Fraser, and the Beauchamps all caught in the crossfire of betrayal and duty. After nine episodes of love, war, and relentless pursuit, the finale promises to close this prequel chapter with heartbreak, blood, and maybe one fragile thread of hope.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 recap

Episode 9 left everyone hanging as Ellen reunited with Brian at the Earl of Mar’s tynchal, only for Colum to threaten Brian’s life after Dougal exposed their secret. Ellen, torn between her heart and her clan, ended things - breaking both their hearts. Brian was hunted by mercenaries, barely surviving thanks to Murtagh’s timely rescue, according to FandomWire.

Now, the finale finds Brian once again fighting for his life, with whispers that the man behind the Gallowglass might not be a stranger at all. As the Beauchamps plot their escape with Ned Gowan’s help, they may have another problem - Seema overheard everything. Her heartbreak and anger could ignite a disaster.

Lord Lovat still believes Julia’s child is his. Ellen faces an arranged marriage to Malcolm Grant. Every storyline feels like it is about to crash together - the kind of mess that makes Outlander what it is.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1: Release time and what’s next

The finale streams on Starz at 8 p.m. ET (5 pm PT, 7 pm CT, and 1 am BST). Viewers in India can catch it at 5:30 am on October 11. Directed by Azhur Saleem, the episode closes a ten-part season led by producers Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore, with writing from Diana Gabaldon and Matthew B. Roberts.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has already been renewed for Season 2. But for now, one question hangs in the air: will anyone make it out unbroken?

