Outlander Season 8 set for early 2026 release: Everything we know so far

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding the highly anticipated final season of Outlander, Starz has finally confirmed that Season 8 will premiere in early 2026 after the debut of the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The announcement came during a jam-packed San Diego Comic-Con panel attended by stars, producers, and thousands of fans, Deadline reported. Outlander's finale season will be premiering in 2026(X/Outlander Universe)

What happened at Comic-Con?

At the Comic-Con panel moderated by Aisha Tyler, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and executive producers revealed behind-the-scenes details and teased major surprises.

Caitriona Balfe, who is currently filming another project, sent a heartfelt video message to fans saying, “We are not done yet.”

The event concluded with Raya Yarbrough performing the show’s theme live, followed by bagpipers ushering in the Blood of My Blood panel.

What will Outlander Season 8 be about?

According to TV Insider, the final season draws storyline from Diana Gabaldon’s novels Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, Got Tell the Bees That I Am Gone as well as the forthcoming 10th instalment, promising dramatic developments.

Outlander Season 7 ended with a stunning twist suggesting that Jamie and Claire’s stillborn daughter, Faith, may have survived.

With just 10 hour-long episodes, Season 8 is shorter than Season 7, but promises a powerful emotional payoff.

Is there a trailer for Season 8?

No full trailer for Outlander Season 8 has been released yet, but a teaser was aired during the Comic-Con panel. A Season 8 poster was also revealed which showed Claire and Jamie walking into a stone circle shaped like the number eight: a nod to the show’s central time-travel motif.

Who’s returning for the final season?

The cast of Outlander’s finale season will have Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan reprising their roles as Claire Fraser and Jamie Faser. Along with them, others include Sophie Skelton (Brianna), Richard Rankin (Roger), Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy (Marsali and Fergus), John Bell (Ian Murray) and Charles Vandervaart, David Berry, and Izzy Meikle-Small.

The show will also have new faces: Kieran Bew (Captain Charles Cunningham), Frances Tomelty (Elspeth Cunningham), and Carla Woodcock (Amaranthus Grey).

When will Outlander Season 8 premiere?

Although a date has not yet been revealed, fans can anticipate that Outlander Season 8 will premiere in early 2026. It will come after the release of Blood of My Blood, the much-awaited spinoff that will delve into Jamie Fraser's parents' past.

FAQs:

1. Is Season 8 of Outlander out yet?

No. Season 8 is scheduled to premiere in early 2026.

2. Is Outlander Season 7 Part 2 out?

Yes, Part 2 of Season 7 concluded recently, setting the stage for the final season.

3. Is Claire in Season 8 of Outlander?

Yes, Caitríona Balfe returns as Claire Fraser for the final season.

4. When did Season 7 of Outlander come out?

Season 7 premiered in 2023, with Part 2 releasing in 2024.