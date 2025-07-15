Outlander Season 7 finally releasing for streaming on Netflix, but there's a catch

US fans of Outlander can look forward to August 11 when Season 7, Part 1 will arrive on Netflix. However, only the first eight episodes will be available at that time. The wait for Part 2 is much longer. Final eight episodes won’t be released on the platform until January 17, 2027, confirms Netflix. Outlander Season 7 is finally coming to Netflix(Netflix)

Both Part 1 and Part 2 of Outlander Season 7, along with the previous six seasons, are currently available for streaming in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, France, Portugal and Singapore.

But for others, including those streaming Netflix in Canada, Australia, Brazil and South Africa, the delay mirrors that of the US.

As for the UK, Outlander isn’t available on Netflix. There, MGM+ holds the streaming rights and currently offers access to all seven seasons.

What’s happening with Season 7 and the final season?

Season 7 has a total of 16 episodes. It is divided into two parts. According to a report in What’s On Netflix, the first half originally aired in summer 2023, while Part 2 was broadcast on Starz from November 2024 to January 2025.

Looking ahead, the end is already in sight for Outlander. Season 8 has been confirmed as the final chapter in Claire and Jamie Fraser’s journey.

The future of the Outlander universe

The Outlander world doesn’t end with Claire and Jamie’s farewell. A new prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is on the horizon, according to a Digital Spy report. It will explore the early romance between Jamie Fraser’s parents and is scheduled to debut in 2025. A second season is already confirmed, though it’s still unclear if Netflix will carry the prequel internationally.

So while US Netflix subscribers will have to wait longer than others, there's still a lot of Outlander in store – from wrapping up the beloved central storyline to branching out into new corners of the Fraser dynasty. Filming is currently underway on the final season, drawing from Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon, along with parts of her still-unfinished tenth book. It’s expected to debut in late 2025, bringing to a close an epic tale that has spanned lifetimes, crossed continents and resonated with millions of fans around the globe.

FAQs:

1. Is there a part 2 of Outlander Season 7?

Yes. The second half of Season 7 aired on Starz starting November 22, 2024, and wrapped on January 17, 2025 – so Part 2 is absolutely a thing, not Season 8 in disguise.

2. Is Season 8 of Outlander coming out?

It is. Season 8 has been confirmed and is expected to drop sometime in 2025, based on the later books in Diana Gabaldon’s series.

3. How many episodes are in Outlander Season 7?

There are 16 episodes total – eight in Part 1 and eight more in Part 2.

4. Is Outlander Season 7 Part 2 the same as Season 8?

Not at all. Part 2 is just the second half of Season 7. Season 8 is a completely separate season and will cover new material from the next books.