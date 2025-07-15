Canada’s Alberta province calls upon federal govt to designate Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist group

Toronto: The leader of the Canadian province of Alberta has joined her British Columbia (BC) counterpart in calling upon the federal government to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terrorist group. The Lawrence Bishnoi (centre) gang has been linked to extortion attempts in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. (HT file photo)

In a statement issued on Monday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the province’s Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said, “The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent.”

They added that the formal designation of the Bishnoi gang as a terror organisation “will unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people”.

BC Premier David Eby had made a similar request to Ottawa in June.

Last week, responding to questions from media, Canada’s Minister for Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said a “legal threshold” had to met for such a designation but the matter was under consideration of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to extortion attempts in Ontario, BC and Alberta. However, earlier this month, the outlet CBC News reported that arrests made in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, in relation to an extortion series were of persons associated with the Brothers Keepers gang, which originated in BC.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia or CFSEU-BC said that the Bishnoi outfit was not in their database of the major gangs operating in the province. Corporal Sarbjit Sangha told the outlet News Derby, in Punjabi, “So far, I don’t believe I’ve seen any evidence that would tell us that the person you’ve named (Lawrence Bishnoi) has any connection with the groups that are working here, involved with drug-trafficking, firearm trafficking. This person’s name has not come forward.”

However, she clarified that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigation was “separate”. The RCMP is leading a task force on extortion-related violent criminal activity in the country which the Bishnoi gang has been linked to. But she stated that the Bishnoi gang was not currently being investigated by her unit.

India has also sought action against members of the Bishnoi gang operating from Canada including Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted in connection with the murder of entertainer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.