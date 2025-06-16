Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar part ways: What led to the breakup?

A major rift has emerged between notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, posing a fresh challenge for central intelligence agencies and state police forces tracking their criminal syndicate. Lawrence Bishnoi (left) and Goldy Brar (right).(ANI/ HT File )

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, and Goldy Brar, believed to be operating from the United States, are no longer working together, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

The split has raised concerns among security agencies, who fear a possible turf war or a realignment of loyalties within their widespread network, the report added.

The fallout reportedly stemmed from Lawrence Bishnoi’s anger at Goldy Brar and Sachin Godara over their handling of his brother Anmol’s case in the United States.

“Central intelligence agencies received information that Brar and Godara did not help Anmol file the required bail bond. Anmol was later released but with an ankle bracelet tracker,” the report quoted sources saying.

In November 2024, 25-year-old Anmol was taken into custody by US immigration officials for allegedly using forged travel documents. He has been linked to the May 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and is also named as the “mastermind” behind the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique last year.

“Both the gangsters have decided to stop working together. Goldy has started working with Azerbaijan-based Rohit Godara while Bishnoi is now associated with Canada-based Noni Rana. This feud and their new syndicates are now a source of increasing tension for state police forces,” an official told The Indian Express.

Quoting sources, the report also mentioned that the matter was recently discussed with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a meeting attended by senior police officers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

New syndicates, old networks

Investigations over the past few months have revealed that Noni Rana (Surya Pratap), younger brother of Haryana’s Yamunanagar-based gangster Kala Rana (Virender Pratap), has been operating from the US, making calls and collecting money on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Referring to Brar and Godara, the report quoted sources as saying, “Last month, they took responsibility in a social media post for the killing of Harjit Singh, a businessman operating a trucking safety and insurance consultancy, outside his office in Canada’s Mississauga… they did not mention the name of Lawrence and other gang members, which they usually do in such posts.”

In addition to the killings of Sidhu Moosewala and Baba Siddique, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has surfaced repeatedly over the past three years in connection with multiple threats to actor Salman Khan, including the recent firing outside his residence.

Meanwhile, Canada has accused “agents” of the Indian government of working in collaboration with the Bishnoi gang to foment terror on Canadian soil — an allegation that India has strongly denied, the report said.

Sources cited in the report said that during his early days in crime, Lawrence Bishnoi had formed a team with Goldy Brar, Kala Rana, and others.

“Bishnoi later made a ‘business model’ involving alliances with gangsters from UP (Dhananjay Singh), Punjab (Jaggu Bhagwanpuria), Haryana (Kala Jatheri), Rajasthan (Rohit Godara) and Delhi (Rohit Moi and Hashim Baba),” the report quoted sources as saying.