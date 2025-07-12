Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

NIA cancels bail of Shahbaz Ansari, arms supplier linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, after he vanishes

ANI |
Updated on: Jul 12, 2025 10:17 PM IST

A special NIA court revoked the bail after the agency submitted that Ansari had misled the court to secure temporary release.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the cancellation of the interim bail granted to Shahbaz Ansari, arrested in December 2022 for supplying arms and ammunition to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after he went missing.

Shahbaz Ansari obtained interim bail last month, falsely claiming that his wife required urgent surgery, officials said.(X )
Shahbaz Ansari obtained interim bail last month, falsely claiming that his wife required urgent surgery, officials said.(X )

A special NIA court revoked the bail after the agency submitted that Ansari had misled the court to secure temporary release.

According to officials, Ansari obtained interim bail last month from a vacation bench, falsely claiming that his wife required urgent surgery. However, following his release, he went into hiding, prompting the agency to file for cancellation of his bail.

As per the NIA, the court accepted its plea, citing misuse of judicial relief and violation of bail conditions.

The agency said that "a manhunt has been launched to trace Ansari, who is now on the run."

"Authorities suspect he may be attempting to evade further legal proceedings in the arms supply case linked to organised crime networks," said the NIA.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NIA cancels bail of Shahbaz Ansari, arms supplier linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, after he vanishes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On