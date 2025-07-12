NIA cancels bail of Shahbaz Ansari, arms supplier linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, after he vanishes

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the cancellation of the interim bail granted to Shahbaz Ansari, arrested in December 2022 for supplying arms and ammunition to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after he went missing. Shahbaz Ansari obtained interim bail last month, falsely claiming that his wife required urgent surgery, officials said.(X )

A special NIA court revoked the bail after the agency submitted that Ansari had misled the court to secure temporary release.

According to officials, Ansari obtained interim bail last month from a vacation bench, falsely claiming that his wife required urgent surgery. However, following his release, he went into hiding, prompting the agency to file for cancellation of his bail.

As per the NIA, the court accepted its plea, citing misuse of judicial relief and violation of bail conditions.

The agency said that "a manhunt has been launched to trace Ansari, who is now on the run."

"Authorities suspect he may be attempting to evade further legal proceedings in the arms supply case linked to organised crime networks," said the NIA.