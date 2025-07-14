Perfect Match Season 3: Release date and cast as Netflix drops new trailer. Watch

Netflix is turning up the heat as Perfect Match is all set to return with its highly anticipated third season. However, this time, the dating stakes are higher. Alongside the familiar faces from the streaming giant's ever-growing reality universe, the new season will feature stars from superhit franchises like The Bachelor, Love Island USA and Siesta Key. Watch the steamy trailer below: Perfect Match Season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix this August(Netflix/ YouTube)

Perfect Match Season 3 cast

The Perfect Match Season 3 lineup is reality TV gold. Netflix has pulled together a blend of personalities from across the genre’s most talked-about shows.

According to Deadline, the cast includes: Alex Zamora and Cody Wright from Temptation Island, Amber Desiree “AD” from Love Is Blind, Carrington Rodriguez of Love Island USA, Clayton Echard from The Bachelor and Daniel Perfetto from Dated & Related. Rounding out the mix are Freddie Powell (Love Is Blind UK), Hannah Burns (The Mole), Jalen Brown (Too Hot to Handle), J.R. Warren (The Ultimatum) and Juliette Porter (Siesta Key).

Additional contestants include Louis Russell, Lucy Syed, Madison Errichiello, Olivia Rae, Ollie Sutherland, Quori-Tyler, Rachel Recchia, Ryan Gantt, Sandy Gallagher and Scott Van-Der-Sluis – all pulled from various reality shows.

Perfect Match Season 3 host and format

Perfect Match 3's format sticks to what fans love: pairing up, competing in compatibility challenges and shaking up the villa. Winning couples get to play matchmaker, sending other contestants on dates with fresh arrivals and stirring the pot. After each round, it’s time to re-couple, and if someone’s left out or unhappy, they’re out. The show will once again be hosted by Nick Lachey.

Perfect Match Season 3 release date

The dating show releases on Netflix on August 1, 2025. But you can’t enjoy it all at once, as the streamer is rolling out the season in weekly drops: Episodes 1 to 6 arrive on August 1, followed by Episodes 7 to 9 on August 8, and the finale, Episode 10, premieres on August 15.

Get ready, as Perfect Match promises to be high on emotions, with familiar faces from various reality shows coming together in one tropical paradise.

FAQs:

1. When does Perfect Match Season 3 release?

The show starts streaming on Netflix from August 1, 2025.

2. Will all the episodes drop at once?

Nope! Episodes will release over three weeks.

3. Who is hosting the new season?

Nick Lachey is back as the host for Season 3.