Angelina Jolie's kids to play matchmaker as they want to ‘see her move on’ from Brad Pitt: Report

Angelina Jolie is open to finding love again—and this time, she's letting her kids play matchmaker. After years of focusing on her family, insiders revealed to RadarOnline that Jolie is ready to let someone new into her life, but only if her children approve. As per her pals, Jolie’s six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox—are all eager for their mom to find love again. Sources say they want her to have something to focus on besides them, and are supportive of her dating, even encouraging her to open her heart to someone new. After years devoted to her family, Angelina Jolie is considering dating again, encouraged by her children. They hope to help her find a suitable partner. (AFP)

Jolie wants her kids’ blessing for new love

A source told RadarOnline, “Being a mom comes first to her, so she's not going to give anyone a second look if her kids don't approve.” The source continued, “Angelina's kids really want to see her move on. They've been pushing her to date for a while, and the older they get, the more anxious they are for her to meet someone because they feel a lot of responsibility for her.”

They added, “They're busy with their own lives and getting busier by the day, and they all hate the idea of their mom sitting home alone. She says all the time they're the centre of her world, so even though she never tries to hold them back, it's only natural they'd feel some guilt and worry about abandoning her."

The insider shared, “Of course, they're all extremely protective of her, and that means anyone she dates has to live up to very high standards."

Jolie’s kids want her to drop casual dalliances

Since Jolie’s separation from ex Brad Pitt, the actor was reportedly seen in a fling with The Weeknd and on an occasional rendezvous with ex Johnny Lee Miller. There were also rumours of her dating British rapper Akala recently and was reportedly spotted flirting with Chris Rock.

However, the insider revealed that Jolie’s children want her to leave all the casual dalliances and settle up as they are more than excited to find a suitable bachelor for her. The source told the media outlet, “They're starting to mix in some very elite circles. so there's potential for them to play matchmaker for her, and she's promised to keep an open mind and give anyone they suggest a real chance."