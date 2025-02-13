Taylor Swift steps in to comfort Travis Kelce as he copes with ‘difficult’ Super Bowl loss

After the Kansas City Chiefs' tough loss at Super Bowl LIX, Taylor Swift has been by Travis Kelce's side, offering her support during this challenging time. According to an insider, the 35-year-old singer is doing everything she can to help Kelce navigate through the emotional aftermath of the game. Taylor Swift offers emotional support to Travis Kelce following Kansas City Chiefs' defeat. (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift supporting Kelce after Super Bowl loss

An insider told US Weekly, “Taylor is supporting Travis during this difficult time and it’s just trying to be there for him as much as possible. The game obviously did not go as planned.” Chiefs were aiming to win the third consecutive win against the Philadelphia Eagles, however, lost the game by 40-22.

The source did not divulge exactly how the Lover singer is being supportive in his boyfriend’s life. It is possible she could be Kelce’s shoulder to cry on or singing her popular track So High School which is suspected to be about the NFL player, on repeat. Another possibility could be Swift making a lot of homemade tarts which happens to be the football player’s one of the many favourite dishes.

Regardless of the specifics, the singer has acted like a supportive figure in the past so much so that it has allowed him to “focus” on football, as reported by Cheetsheet.

Super Bowl loss a ‘tough pill’ for Kelce

During the Feb. 12 episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce opened up about the emotional toll of losing the Super Bowl, sharing his thoughts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, a retired Philadelphia Eagles centre. He shared, “I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field. I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool, and collected.”

Kelce added that he felt responsible after the loss given he has been a longtime player. He explained, “I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl. It’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s a hard reality, man.”

He continued, “I’m sorry for how it ended. I have a beautiful life, man. I have loved ones, I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do and they were all there cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday, man.”