Kanye West back on X after controversial posts, many offensive comments deleted

Kanye West has made a controversial return to X just three days after his account was deactivated following a series of offensive posts. The 47-year-old rapper's account disappeared from the social media platform which was formerly known as Twitter—on Monday, seemingly shut down after his vile rants, which included sexist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic remarks, sparked widespread outrage. Kanye West's account has returned to X after being deactivated for three days due to offensive posts. (Getty Images via AFP)

Kanye West is back on X

After the past three days of absence on the social media platform, the rapper’s account is visible on X again. Since his account was deactivated, an error message was displayed that read, “This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another,” on X.

However, upon his return, the rapper has deleted most of his offensive comments and his account comes with a disclaimer which reads, “sensitive content,” serving as a warning to the users trying to access his page. The warning reads, “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?”

In addition, there are still some of his posts from his three-day rant visible on his account. West’s return to X quickly became the talk of the town with his name trending once again on the social media website, as reported by MailOnline.

West’s three-day rant on X

West’s account was suspended after a three-day barrage of anti-Semitic, misogynistic, and racist comments that sparked outrage across social media. His last post before his account was deactivated on Monday read: "Since I'm getting kicked off Twitter soon everybody is a Nazi until a real Nazi pulls up."

It remains unclear whether Kanye deleted the posts himself or if they were removed by X. As of Thursday morning, the rapper had not posted any new content since his account was reactivated. His rant came soon after his appearance with his wife Bianca Censori on the Grammy’s red carpet where she appeared in a mostly see-through dress which sparked controversy.