Kim Kardashian reflects on divorce from Kanye West, says ‘It’s tougher when…’

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the challenges she faced following her divorce from Kanye West. In the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian shared an emotional update about reuniting with her ex-husband Lamar Odom after nine years apart. The conversation stirred up memories for Kim, prompting her to reflect on her own struggles during her divorce with the rapper. Kim Kardashian discusses her struggles following her divorce from Kanye West on the episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians.(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian comments on her divorce with West

Khloe reflected on her past marriage to Lamar Odom, acknowledging that she "got married way too quickly" at the time. Despite the challenges they faced, she revealed that she still "wouldn’t change a thing" about her decision. She said, “That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today. I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying."

Khloe’s statements seemingly got Kim thinking about her own divorce from West as she revealed, “That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there. When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."

She continued her confession with, “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end. When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over,” as reported by People Magazine.

Kim Kardashian ‘desire to be divorced’

In teh court filing, according to the People magazine, Kardashian sought to be declared legally single before the divorce was finalized, highlighting the ongoing tensions and conflicts between the couple during that time. She said, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

She added, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."