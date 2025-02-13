Taylor Swift tipping workers at Grammys resurfaces after Super Bowl booing, and fans are going into a spiral

Taylor Swift continues to impress fans with a resurfaced video of her tipping staff at the Grammys that went viral following the boos from Philadelphia Eagles fans during the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“He was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Now a video clip circulating on social media shows the Cruel Summer singer personally handing cash to four service workers as she walked down a hallway. “Thank you so much for all your hard work,” Swift said to them. “We appreciate you so much,” one of the recipients responded.

Swift has always been a generous tipper

Back in December 2023, Swift was spotted handing out $100 bills to kitchen staff at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The following month, she tipped a ticket taker at Highmark Stadium during another Chiefs game. The worker, Jerris Rainey, called Swift “a sweetie pie” and “very down to earth.”

“How could anyone hate her, she’s the sweetest,” one fan wrote. While another commented, “Shes truly the best 🥹🥹🥹.”

“For her to personally hand it to each of them and say thank you is so much better than just leaving it for the business to distribute or something,” one user expressed.

“Because people have become jaded by our world so badly people think her giving tips is a PR stunt. I don’t agree with her politics and I don’t care for much of her music be she clearly is a genuine person,” another one chimed in.

“Just seeing how she moves, I like her. That's why she keep being Blessed,” on noted.

Trump mocks Swift for the Super Bowl night

Notably, Swift faced an unfriendly reception at the Super Bowl when she appeared on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Many Eagles fans in attendance reacted with loud boos. Swift appeared to notice and responded with a mocking side-eye expression.

Even following the day POTUS Donald Trump posted on X (formerly Twitter) Swift may have a “tougher night than the Chiefs.”

Serena Williams came to Swift’s defense, posting, “I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!”