Outlander: Blood of My Blood greenlit for Season 2 ahead of series premiere

Starz has officially renewed Outlander: Blood of My Blood for a second season, over a month before its prequel series even premiered, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The news of its renewal came with the commencement of production of the second season, just weeks ahead of the show’s anticipated debut on August 8, 2025. Outlander: Blood of My Blood greenlit for second season before Season 1 premiere

‘Blood of My Blood’ explores origin stories of Outlander’s leads

Prequel to the long-running Outlander series, Blood of My Blood delves into the origin stories of the beloved franchise’s lead characters. The show, as per the THR report, tells two parallel love stories: one set in 18th-century Scotland and another in World War I-era Britain.

The Scotland-based story focuses on Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), the future parents of Jamie Fraser (played in the original series by Sam Heughan). The other story focuses on Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), who became the parents of Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe).

Early renewal shows unwavering confidence

As per the report by The Hollywood Reporter, the early season 2 renewal is a hint of strong confidence from Starz and Sony Pictures Television in the show’s storytelling and fan appeal.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Matthew B Roberts told the publication that the passion and talent of the cast and crew were extraordinary. He expressed hope that viewers would be enamoured by the two new couples this summer, just like they loved Jamie and Claire.

Echoing the statement, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, said they are expanding the Outlander universe with Blood of My Blood in a way that honors the original while charting a bold new territory.

She confidently said the fans will be drawn to the powerful love stories, which are at the heart of this next chapter.

The Blood of My Blood cast includes Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford, and Conor MacNeill. The show is produced by Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg.

Outlander heads into its final season

The Outlander series, based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling novels, is heading into its final season, but it is still awaiting an official release date. The conclusion of the main series, reportedly, is expected to cement the franchise’s legacy, even as the prequel series prepares to carry it forward.

With the early renewal and ongoing production, Starz is clearly committed to keeping the Outlander series going strong. Fans can expect more of the historical drama and romance they enjoy.

FAQs:

When does ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ premiere?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 premieres on August 8, 2025, on Starz.

Has Season 2 of the prequel been confirmed?

Yes, Starz has officially renewed the series for Season 2 before the first season airs.

What is ‘Blood of My Blood’ about?

The series follows the love stories of Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall’s parents in two timelines — 18th-century Scotland and World War I-era Britain.

Is the original ‘Outlander’ series over?

Not yet. Season 8 will be the final chapter, but Starz has not announced a premiere date for it.