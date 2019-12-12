Outlander child actor Jack Burns dies at 14

tv

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:06 IST

Child actor and ballet dancer Jack Burns, who starred in several TV shows including Outlander and In Plain Sight, has died at the age of 14. According to Metro UK, the young actor was found dead at his Greenock, Inverclyde home in Scotland in early December.

Without revealing the identity, a spokesperson for Scotland police said the authorities were called with regard to the death of a 14-year-boy. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. “Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, police were called following the death of a 14 year-old boy to a house in the Esplanade area of Greenock. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death but police are not treating it as suspicious. A report has been submitted,” they told E! News.

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane confirms dating rumours with Kim Sharma, says of course he’s in a relationship

Burns was a talented dancer too. His dance academy paid tributes to him on Facebook. “It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December. Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.

“We and all of Jacks family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers,” a message on the Elite Academy of Dance’s Facebook page read.

“All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory,” the post continued.

A funeral service for Burns was held on Thursday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more