e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / TV

Outlander child actor Jack Burns dies at 14

Child actor and ballet dancer Jack Burns, who was seen in popular period drama Outlander, has died.

tv Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:06 IST

Press Trust of India
The cause behind Jack Burns’ death is not yet known.
The cause behind Jack Burns’ death is not yet known.
         

Child actor and ballet dancer Jack Burns, who starred in several TV shows including Outlander and In Plain Sight, has died at the age of 14. According to Metro UK, the young actor was found dead at his Greenock, Inverclyde home in Scotland in early December.

Without revealing the identity, a spokesperson for Scotland police said the authorities were called with regard to the death of a 14-year-boy. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. “Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, police were called following the death of a 14 year-old boy to a house in the Esplanade area of Greenock. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death but police are not treating it as suspicious. A report has been submitted,” they told E! News.

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane confirms dating rumours with Kim Sharma, says of course he’s in a relationship

Burns was a talented dancer too. His dance academy paid tributes to him on Facebook. “It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December. Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.

“We and all of Jacks family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers,” a message on the Elite Academy of Dance’s Facebook page read.

“All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory,” the post continued.

A funeral service for Burns was held on Thursday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SC dismisses 18 review petitions against Ayodhya verdict
SC dismisses 18 review petitions against Ayodhya verdict
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
Bangladesh foreign minister cancels India visit after citizenship law change
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
WhatsApp’s latest update brings these new interesting features
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
Circle complete: Elon Musk’s mother shares old photo of him repairing car window
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News