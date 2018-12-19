Harshvardhan Rane confirms dating rumours with Kim Sharma, says of course he’s in a relationship

They have been spotted together on numerous occasions, but remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, until now. Actor Harshvardhan Rane, rumoured for months to be dating Kim Sharma, has finally opened up about his love life.

Talking exclusively to us, the actor, reacting to the dating rumours, quips, “I will say I am a very open person. There’s nothing to hide, I have never been a person to hide anything. Of course I am in a relationship, but it’s a personal space. I am a private person. And as far as the other person is concerned, I have to respect them. Barring that, where I go, whether it’s the jungles and stuff, it’s out there. I ran away from my home at a young age, have worked in a cyber café and STD booth, I don’t have anything to hide.”

Asked if this means he isn’t denying his relationship with Kim but doesn’t want to talk about it, he adds, “There’s nothing to deny obviously, we are seen everywhere. We haven’t kept anything hidden till now. Since this is not work-related, I don’t know how to talk about it much, or what to discuss about it.”

Kim, who has also remained silent on the issue so far, recently posted a cute picture with him on Instagram on his birthday, and referred to him as ‘baby’.

Harshvardhan’s last release was Paltan and even though the film didn’t fare well at the box office, he says Kim loved the film. “She saw Paltan before it released, at a screening. John Abraham sir bhi aaye the support karne, I am grateful to him for coming. For an actor who doesn’t have a [film] family background, for him, such people, who have worked so much in this industry, coming gives you a moral boost. John sir nikalke bole ‘Harsh you did a fantastic job’,” recalls Harshvardhan.

Gushing about Kim and how she has always been supportive, the actor adds, “I am sure she’s very kind to me as there will be a little bias. But when she genuinely tells me that she liked my effort and earnestness, it makes me happy.”

