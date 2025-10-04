Who was Ed Gein? All about notorious killer behind Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Netflix introduced the latest drama Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third installment from Ryan Murphy’s Monster series, starring Charlie Hunnam in the lead. The producer has once again drawn attention for his work with the Wisconsin-based story, centered around Ed Gein, as reported by USA Today. Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story presents the tale of a gruesome serial killer. Is it based on a true story?(X/@netflix)

The report also suggests that the information for the show is taken from various sources, including past reports. Two major inspirational works were The Ed Gein File: A Psycho's Confession and Case Documents, produced and edited by John Borowski, and Ed Gein: Psycho by Paul Anthony Woods.

Also read: Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Did Ed Gein murder his brother Henry in real life?

Is the Ed Gein story based on real life?

The biggest question in the minds of audiences is whether Ed Gein was a true character. The show, which dropped on October 3, has also left many wondering if he really killed his brother. A report from People shares a brief introduction of the Gein. His story is based on the terrifying acts that he committed in life.

While talking to Tudum, the producer mentioned that Gein is probably one of the most influential people of the 20th century. However, people are not aware of him. “I think people did not and do not know about him,” he shared, as per Netflix.

Also read: Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and more: See list of injured Baltimore Ravens players ahead of clash vs Houston Texans

Who was Ed Gein?

An Independent report suggests that while Gein had two known victims, most of his human accessories were crafted from corpses that he robbed from cemeteries. Harold Schechter, true-crime author, describes Gein as a necrophile for his acts.

The report adds details from Gein’s confession after his arrest. He accepted making 40 nocturnal trips to graveyards between 1947 and 1952. He exhumed the bodies of recently buried corpses. To create a “woman suit”, he wanted to have a corpse that could resemble his mom, Augusta. Hence, he killed a 51-year-old lady, Mary Hogan. Her severed head was discovered in his farmhouse.

According to History.com, remains of at least 10 women were found when investigators searched Gein's farm. However, Gein mentioned that despite his gruesome activities with corpses, he had never indulged in cannibalism. He also denied having sex with the dead bodies as they smelled bad.

FAQs

1. Is Monster: The Ed Gein Story based on a real person?

Yes, the show is based on the real-life crimes of Ed Gein, a notorious murderer and grave robber from Wisconsin.

2. How many people did Ed Gein kill?

Gein confessed to killing two women. He was engaged in creating accessories from corpses as well.

3. Did Ed Gein practice cannibalism or necrophilia?

Gein denied both, claiming he never ate human flesh or had sex with corpses due to the smell.