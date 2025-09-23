Augusta Mall shooting, active shooter: Police respond, reports of possible victims

Police responded to Augusta Mall in Georgia following reports of a shooting and an active shooter situation. Shooting at Augusta Mall in Georgia.(Unsplash)

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms reports of an active shooter at the Augusta Mall and are currently present and securing the scene. PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA - for your safety and as you could interfere with the work of the deputies! Please be safe, and follow our page for further updates," Richmond County Sheriff's Office reported via Facebook.

What we know so far

The initial reports came in just before 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday. According to WRDW, early reports indicated that three shots were fired and that there may be up to three victims, though this has not been officially confirmed. As of now, there is no information on the suspect.

Witness reports

Witnesses reported the shooter was initially seen near the American Eagle store before reportedly running into Bath & Body Works.

Several people took to social media to describe the chaotic scene as it unfolded.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Folks on the ground, law enforcement is securing all entrances and exits. Posts from people inside say they're hiding. I am near the mall and it’s hectic right now. Please try to avoid Wrightsboro Rd at the moment.”

Another added, “Emergency! There is an emergency at the Augusta Mall. Do not visit! We all are hiding!"

A third person reported, “Prayers for Augusta mall me and my mom were there and there was a shooting we heard the shots a little shooken up.”

Another witness wrote, “Shooting in the Augusta Mall Lord please let me make it out of here safe. Being saying lord please don’t let me get in a situation where I have to run and guess what yall, I had to run today.”

Another reported, “Something’s going on at Augusta mall. They got entrance shut down. Parking lot is full Blue lights! Thy r still piling in!”