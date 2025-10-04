SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films disappear from Netflix before The Epic release, fans wonder if it is a strategy

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up to bring his grand saga back to cinemas with Baahubali: The Epic – a combined version of Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Ahead of its release, fans on social media have noticed that the earlier films are no longer available on Netflix, sparking curiosity about the reason for their removal. Baahubali: The Epic is slated to release on October 31.

Baahubali films off Netflix

Baahubali: The Epic is slated to release on October 31. While both parts of the Baahubali saga had been streaming on Netflix for years, social media users have recently noticed that the films are no longer available on the platform.

The films no longer show up in search results, and at times, the platform displays the message: “Oh no! This title currently isn’t available to watch in your country.” Several screenshots of the same message have emerged on social media, raising eyebrows.

The films no longer show up in search results.

With Baahubali: The Epic only weeks away from its release, the sudden removal of the films has left many questioning whether it’s merely a coincidence or a strategy to build excitement around the project. There are some who are wondering if the streaming rights might have expired, while many feel that it could be an intentional move to create buzz for the upcoming film.

"#Baahubali series removed from Netflix ahead of Epic release!! A Marketing strategy?,” one wrote, with another sharing, “No bro. The rights expired ig. They've been telling us for a month.”

“Instead of bahubali 1 & 2, Bahubali epic will stream,” another tweet read.

About Baahubali The Epic

In July this year, director SS Rajamouli made a special announcement on the 10th anniversary of Baahubali that a combined two-part version of the film will be released this year. The film featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Announcing the news with a poster of Prabhas and the release date on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”

Baahubali: The Epic will combine Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), telling the story of a man who learns the truth about his past and takes his rightful place on the throne. Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali had made ₹650 crore worldwide, while Baahubali 2 collected a whopping ₹1788.06 crore. The sequel holds the third position in the highest-grossing Indian films of all time after Dangal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.