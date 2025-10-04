Heidi Klum turns heads in sheer dress alongside daughter at Paris Fashion Week; photos surface

Supermodel Heidi Klum made a dazzling appearance at the Vetements show in Paris Fashion Week and stunned the internet by opting for a see-through dress. The 52-year-old was joined by her daughter, Leni, and looked absolutely breathtaking in the sheer gown. Heidi Klum wears a creation as part of the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2026 collection presented in Paris on October 4.(AP)

Paris Fashion Week: Heidi Klum flaunts sheer naked dress

The former Victoria’s Secret model donned a sheer full-length gown that was set with gray lace detailing. While Heidi wore no bra or top, her underwear was pretty much visible. However, it was not just her dress that made all the waves, as her teeth transformation also gathered significant attention.

As per Fox News, Klum came with “platinum grills” on her teeth. She appeared in a coat over the dress as she was posing with her daughter, Leni. However, when she was posing alone, Klum removed the coat and posed confidently in her see-through dress.

Her long tresses were placed in a way that helped her cover her breasts. While the mother looked stunning as usual, daughter Leni also looked gorgeous in a black cropped shirt, skirt, and pointed heels.

Heidi Klum returns to the runway

Klum returned to the runway last week for the L’Oreal Paris Fashion show and walked the ramp alongside Kendall Jenner, Hellen Mirren, and other ambassadors. On the runway, Klum opted for a plunging-neckline black gown, adorned with a thigh-high slit.

The chatter has already begun about Klum’s see-through dress on the internet, but she has never shied away from showing off her skin. In an interview with The Times in 2024, Heidi shared, “I’m not shy about my femininity. I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings; but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you. That’s just my personality. Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women.”

