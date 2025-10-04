Edit Profile
    Kim Kardashian's rad new pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week 2025 screams Kris Jenner

    Was there an internal Kardashian dare everyone missed the memo on?

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 5:05 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    When you think of fall (and now the pouring rain in Paris), your mind usually gets drawn to warm, soft waves, length and cover.

    Kim Kardashian's new pixie cut makes her a dead ringer for mother Kris Jenner (Photos: X)
    Kim Kardashian's new pixie cut makes her a dead ringer for mother Kris Jenner (Photos: X)

    Well, that's where Kim Kardashian stands out, and with good reason.

    The lingerie and shapewear mogul arrived looking chic as ever for the Paris Fashion Week Alaia showcase, held earlier in the day. The sculpted corset gown and the shearling cat hanging off the arms, minimally detailed with subtle diamond jewellery was the perfect curation to let the crisp, cropped pixie look stand out.

    Now while Kimberly OWNED that transformation — because let's be real, a cropped pixie just isn't everyones look — the only thing that kept jumping out at us, and the internet at large, was well, Kris Jenner! You don't even need to look that hard, the similarity down to the spinked tresses is uncanny, and more than you'd usually expect from a mother-daughter duo. Now while it'll be wrong to say it's the same exact hair — Kris' signature look is less cropped and more natural — you can't deny the comparison, just as you can't deny the fact that these ladies own their ability to stay relevant all year round, and maybe forever.

    Kim's new look comes a little while later on the heels of Kris' own transformations which have been kicking up a storm on the internet. The last few posts made by the 69-year-old feature her in a short-cropped, side-parted bob, with a coifed tress or two always manning the forehead. And while it's been a bit since Kim herself has rocked a bob, yet again, you just can't deny how they look lesser and lesser like mother and daughter and more and more like sisters.

    Kim's big little pixie debut marked her first front-row appearance for Paris Fashion Week, and with the reveal she's made, we can hardly wait for more!

