Does more sun exposure make you live longer? Here's what a UK neuroscientist said

Sunlight may be more beneficial for humans than previously known. Dr Glen Jeffery, professor of neuroscience at University College London,said that prolonged exposure to sunlight might increase a person’s chances of living longer and healthier. He made statement in a December 1 Huberman Lab interview. Also read: Psychiatrist with more than 20 years of experience shares the real reason for your skin picking, nail biting Exposure to sunlight increases vitamin D production by the body.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Expert reveals benefits of more sun exposure

He said: “A few dermatologists are reevaluating the issue of sunlight on the human body. And the leader of that is a character called Richard Weller from Edinburgh. And he is going back over all the data and Richard’s coming out and saying, ‘You know, all-cause mortality is lower in people that get a lot of sunlight. And his argument is that, ‘the only thing you got to avoid is sunburn.’”

In a December 7 Instagram post sharing the clip, Andrew Huberman, neuroscientist and podcaster, wrote about how getting sunlight, especially when the sun is low in the sky, helps improve the health of your eyes, skin and hormones and boosts longevity.

He referred to a study that found smokers who were more exposed to sunlight lived longer than those who were not. While this does not mean that smoking is good for health in any matter, it does help explain why more exposure to sunlight can improve health.

Lastly, the process of recovery from illnesses is also boosted by exposure to long-wavelength light such as sunlight. The post cautioned that people should avoid getting sunburned, warning that excessive sunlight exposure can accelerate the aging of the skin. “A physical barrier like a shirt, etc., or mineral based only sunscreen (zinc oxide) is your best bet to avoid excessive UV exposure from a cream,” the post read.

Also read: Indian woman shares how to plan budget trip under ₹50K to this 'visa-free island' in Malaysia: Check 3-day itinerary

Other benefits of sunlight

According to the National Library of Medicine, the biggest benefit of sunlight exposure is the increase in vitamin D production by the body.

Unlike other vitamins, which can be consumed through food, vitamin D is created by the body through exposure to sunlight. Although excessive sun exposure may lead to skin cancer, one should spend a reasonable amount of time in sunlight to avoid vitamin D deficiency.