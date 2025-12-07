Psychiatrist with more than 20 years of experience shares the real reason for your skin picking, nail biting

Body picking should not be taken very lightly. Dr Tracey Marks, a psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience, says it is a disorder that must be cured. In her appearance on The Mel Robbins Podcast's April 10, 2025 episode, Dr Marks explained the real reason behind nail biting and skin picking. Anxiety and boredom can make hair pulling and nail biting worse.(Shutterstock)

Why do people bite their nails or pick at their skin?

Dr Marks explained that body picking was a “disorder”, which mainly involved “skin picking” and “hair pulling”. “Those things can become really problematic for people,” she said.

She added that the technical term for body picking is body-focused repetitive behaviours. “For the compulsive disorder, people can pull it out from the root. Part of the pleasure of it is pulling it out from the root,” Dr Marks elaborated.

“A kind of lower level of that is general body behaviors that can also include nail biting, cuticle biting, and biting the inside of your cheek,” she added.

According to Marks, “people with anxiety do it to relieve tension and be self-soothing”. People with ADHD, on the other hand, “can do it for stimulation”, explained Dr Marks.

“The ADHD brain needs stimulation, and this provides sensory input for the brain,” she added.

How to overcome body picking?

Dr Tracey Marks says you must first be aware of the fact that you are body picking. You must also understand the reason behind your actions. Anxiety and boredom can make it worse, Marks adds.

Once you are aware that you are body picking, you need something called “habit reversal”, which is “putting other habits in place to replace these more destructive habits.

“Someone who picks their nails or bites their cuticles could either put on gloves. It breaks the semi-automatic cycle and helps you have more intentional behaviors,” Marks said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, up to 5.4 percent of people have dermatillomania or skin picking at some point in their life. As per the outlet, one can opt for several therapies to overcome body picking, like habit reversal therapy, group therapy, and acceptance and commitment therapy.

If you feel you have this disorder, it is best that you see a physician at the earliest, the outlet stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.