AQI and mental health: Is toxic air linked to anxiety, depression, memory decline? Jaipur psychiatrist explains

Poor AQI fuels anxiety, depression, memory decline?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shivi Kataria, consultant, psychiatry, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, shed light on the unseen biological mechanism at play. She said, “The effects of toxic air on mental health are far more profound than most people realise. Inflammatory chemicals begin to circulate in the brain as a result of neuroinflammation, which is triggered by high PM2.5 and hazardous gas concentrations.”

Dr Kataria explained the impact of air pollution extends directly to our ability to think, focus, and remember: “This disrupts crucial neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which play a vital role in stabilising mood, emotional balance, and stress response. As these pathways get altered, people often experience irritability, heightened anxiety, restlessness, and even depressive symptoms. Long-term pollution exposure is now strongly linked to an increased risk of mood disorders.”

Brain fog and cognitive decline

She added that patients frequently report a range of cognitive issues on high-AQI days: “Fine particulate matter not only enters the lungs but also travels through the bloodstream to reach the brain. This affects regions responsible for memory, focus, and cognitive processing. Many patients report brain fog, reduced alertness, slower decision-making, and frequent difficulty concentrating on high-AQI days. Over time, such exposure accelerates cognitive decline and is associated with a higher risk of neurodegenerative diseases.”

Alarmingly, according to Dr Kataria, prolonged exposure to toxic air accelerates cognitive decline over time and is associated with a higher risk of neurodegenerative diseases. She noted a clear surge in acute mental and neurological complaints during peak pollution months.

Air quality's hidden cost

She said the most vulnerable groups are children, adolescents, and the elderly. Symptoms can manifest within a few hours of exposure because poor air quality reduces oxygen supply to the brain and increases oxidative stress, she added: “Particularly during the months when pollution is at its highest in metropolitan areas, we are seeing an increase in panic attacks, headaches, sleep disturbances, irritability, and concentration problems. Children, adolescents, and the elderly remain the most vulnerable groups. Because poor air quality lowers oxygen supply to the brain and increases oxidative stress, symptoms can manifest within a few hours of exposure,” Dr Kataria said.

“These include fatigue, low motivation, anxiety, and increased sensitivity to stress. Fortunately, indoor air quality can be improved significantly. Pollutant load can be reduced by using HEPA-based air purifiers, lowering outdoor ventilation during peak AQI hours, incorporating indoor plants, and maintaining clean indoor spaces. Better indoor air quality supports cognitive health, stabilizes mood, and improves sleep quality in the long run,” Dr Kataria concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.