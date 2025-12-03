Delhi AQI nears 'severe' level, some areas breach 400-mark as toxic haze engulfs city

Delhi residents on Wednesday woke up to another morning of “very poor” air quality, with the air quality index (AQI) readings showing a deteriorating condition as compared to Tuesday. People walk along Kartavya Path, covered in a layer of smog as the AQI nears 400, in New Delhi.(ANI Video Grab)

According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, the Delhi AQI stood at 376, close to the 'severe' mark, around 7 am on Wednesday, a marginal increase from the average of 372 recorded on Tuesday. This places the AQI in the ‘very poor’ category and on the borderline of hazardous.

Most of the areas were seen to be blanketed by a layer of smog. The AQI in the Chandni Chowk area was the worst of all, reportedly 431, as per the CPCB’s Sameer app. This level is categorised as 'severe' by CPCB, and the area was seen to be blanketed by a layer of smog.

The Jahangirpuri area showed AQI levels at 406, while the area around the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium recorded levels at 405.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

Short-lived AQI relief

Delhi's AQI began deteriorated again from Monday morning after a short-lived relief over the weekend that brought the air quality index to ‘poor’ levels from very poor and severe.

Sunday, November 30, saw the 24-day streak of ‘very poor’ category air in Delhi ending as strong northwesterly winds brought small respite along with clearer skies for the city and adjoining areas like Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad as well as Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable; however, sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues, may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties in individuals with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues. This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods.

The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.