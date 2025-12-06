Simple nighttime skincare tips to keep your skin healthy, hydrated, and glowing

Taking care of your skin before bed is very important. While you sleep, your skin repairs itself from the damage it gets during the day. Sun, pollution, makeup, and stress can harm your skin. Experts say a night skincare routine is like pressing a “reset button” for it. Check our this highly-recommended nighttime skincare routine.(Pexel)

Best nighttime skincare routine

Remove makeup and sunscreen

The first step is to clean your face. If you are wearing makeup or sunscreen, it is important to remove it completely. Dr. Amy Spizuoco, a board-certified dermatologist, says this prevents clogged pores and irritation. Using an oil-based cleanser or micellar water helps remove heavy makeup, sunscreen, and dirt from the day, according to Vogue.

Cleanse gently

After removing makeup, use a gentle face wash. This cleans your skin without taking away its natural oils. Even if you did not wear makeup, a gentle cleanse helps your skin stay fresh and ready for other products.

Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliating your skin is good for all ages, but it’s extra helpful after 35. It removes old, dead skin cells and helps new skin grow. Experts suggest using chemical exfoliants like AHA or BHA two or three times a week. Don’t use them on the same night as retinol because it can dry your skin, celebrity esthetician Kristin Gunn told Vogue.

Use toner and targeted treatments

Toner helps balance your skin and gets it ready for other products. Then, use treatments for your skin's needs. Retinol helps fight ageing, niacinamide reduces redness and brightens skin, and BHA helps with acne. Start retinol slowly, about twice a week, and increase gradually.

Hydrate your skin

Hydrating serums are very important to keep your skin moist overnight. Eye creams also help with puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Face oils can lock in moisture, but should be used carefully. Finish with a nourishing moisturiser to keep skin soft and healthy.

Extra tips

You can also use a face mask or beauty tools like LED masks or facial massagers. These are not necessary, but they can help your skin look better.

Experts say that doing a night skincare routine regularly is the secret to healthy and glowing skin. Cleansing, treating, and hydrating each night can help prevent fine lines, dryness, and dullness. Taking care of your skin before bed is simple but very effective for long-term skin health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.