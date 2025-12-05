Dermatologist shares beginner's guide to adding retinol, AHAs, and BHAs in skincare routine

Skincare requires a consistent approach, and maintaining flawless skin is a long-term commitment. While cleaning, toning, and moisturising are the stepping stones for skincare, there are other intricate elements that help keep us radiant in today’s world of growing pollution. Skincare enthusiasts can safely introduce retinol, AHAs, and BHAs in their daily routine, believes Dr. Garekar.(Pexel)

Also Read | Struggling with skin tightness, flakiness? Here's how to safely transition your skincare routine for dry winter season

Professionals have introduced many skincare formulas over the decades, and some have found widespread acceptance with the backing of the medical community. Some of the potent ingredients that have stood the test of improving the texture and tone are Retinol, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs).

Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich Garekar, a dermatologist with 20 years of overall experience, took to Instagram on December 4 to guide skincare enthusiasts about how best to incorporate these elements in their daily routine. “Beginner’s guide 101” is how she captions her carousel post.

Salicylic acid

Introduce as: Cleanser/Face Wash

Directions for use:

0.5-2% strength

15-20 seconds contact time

Use 2-3 times every week, not daily initially

Great for oily/acne-prone skin

Avoid retinol pairing on same night

Azelaic acid

Introduce as: Serum

Directions for use:

<10% strength

Gentle, pregnancy-safe

Can be used in day or night

Great for sensitive, acne & pigmentation-prone skin

Avoid prescription tubes like Aziderm, which are stronger and cause irritation

Retinol

Introduce as: Cream or Oil Base formulation

Directions for use:

0.2-0.5% strength

Use at night, twice every week

Great for Aging, textured skin

Hydration + SPF are non-negotiable

Avoid acids (Salicylic, Glycolic) on same night

Glycolic acid

Introduce as: Toner

Directions for use:

5-8% strength

1-2 times every week at night only

Always follow with moisturizer

Expect mild tingling (few seconds)

Great for dull, uneven skin

Niacinamide

Introduce as: Anything (Most Forgiving)

Directions for use:

2-5% strength

Suitable for daily use

Pairs well with most actives

Supports barrier + reduces inflammation

Great “starter” ingredient

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.