Dermatologist shares beginner's guide to adding retinol, AHAs, and BHAs in skincare routine
Dr Garekar charts ways to safely use potent skincare ingredients like salicylic acid, azelaic acid, retinol, glycolic acid, and niacinamide at home.
Skincare requires a consistent approach, and maintaining flawless skin is a long-term commitment. While cleaning, toning, and moisturising are the stepping stones for skincare, there are other intricate elements that help keep us radiant in today’s world of growing pollution.
Professionals have introduced many skincare formulas over the decades, and some have found widespread acceptance with the backing of the medical community. Some of the potent ingredients that have stood the test of improving the texture and tone are Retinol, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs).
Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich Garekar, a dermatologist with 20 years of overall experience, took to Instagram on December 4 to guide skincare enthusiasts about how best to incorporate these elements in their daily routine. “Beginner’s guide 101” is how she captions her carousel post.
Salicylic acid
Introduce as: Cleanser/Face Wash
Directions for use:
- 0.5-2% strength
- 15-20 seconds contact time
- Use 2-3 times every week, not daily initially
- Great for oily/acne-prone skin
- Avoid retinol pairing on same night
Azelaic acid
Introduce as: Serum
Directions for use:
- <10% strength
- Gentle, pregnancy-safe
- Can be used in day or night
- Great for sensitive, acne & pigmentation-prone skin
- Avoid prescription tubes like Aziderm, which are stronger and cause irritation
Retinol
Introduce as: Cream or Oil Base formulation
Directions for use:
- 0.2-0.5% strength
- Use at night, twice every week
- Great for Aging, textured skin
- Hydration + SPF are non-negotiable
- Avoid acids (Salicylic, Glycolic) on same night
Glycolic acid
Introduce as: Toner
Directions for use:
- 5-8% strength
- 1-2 times every week at night only
- Always follow with moisturizer
- Expect mild tingling (few seconds)
- Great for dull, uneven skin
Niacinamide
Introduce as: Anything (Most Forgiving)
Directions for use:
- 2-5% strength
- Suitable for daily use
- Pairs well with most actives
- Supports barrier + reduces inflammation
- Great “starter” ingredient
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
