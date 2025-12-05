Struggling with skin tightness, flakiness? Here's how to safely transition your skincare routine for dry winter season

With the winter season here, you make several adjustments to tackle the health issues it may bring. Likewise, skin goes through a very major change, involving issues like dryness, tightness and sensitive texture. So this means you can't rely on the exact skincare routine you used during humid months because now your skin has different seasonal needs. So, how do you transition your routine to keep your skin healthy, hydrated and glowing throughout the colder months? Winter skincare tips to follow(AI-Generated)

ALSO READ: Calming to deep-cleansing: Why clay masks deserve a spot on your skincare beyond just your occasional spa-day pampering

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Anindita Sarkar, chief medical officer, Clinikally, who revealed key insights on how efficiently one can change the skincare for humid to dry weather. She highlighted that all skin-related problems in winter can be averted if you modify your skincare routine accordingly.

She said, "Seasonal skin issues often arise when skincare routines are not adapted to changing weather conditions. The reality is that your skin’s requirements in winter differ significantly from those in warmer, more humid months."

Skincare routine transition steps

Know how to exfoliate properly. (Freepik )

Let's go through the skincare steps, one by one, to see what has changed and what stays the same.

1. Cleanse without stripping

The doctor mentioned that cleansing is one of the steps that should be changed as per the weather changes. In humid weather, cleansers are usually foaming or gel-based to remove excess oil and sweat. But in winter these can be too harsh, as the skin becomes naturally drier, so using them will make the skin even more tight.

Suggesting the ideal cleanser formulations and types, Dr Sarkar elaborated, “In winter, opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser that supports the skin’s lipid barrier rather than disrupting it. Look for formulations enriched with ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid, which help attract and retain water within the skin. Cream or lotion-based cleansers are ideal choices, as they remove impurities while maintaining softness and comfort.”

2. Check exfoliation routine

You may think exfoliation is only relevant in summer because of all the sweat and grime, but in winter, too, you exfoliate, just a bit differently. Dr Sarkar warned that if you do the same summer-type exfoliation, then your skin may become even drier with micro-tears.

Instead, she recommended, “Opt for mild chemical exfoliants such as lactic acid or polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) that offer gentle resurfacing without over-stripping the skin. Always follow up with a rich, barrier-repairing moisturiser to restore hydration and lipids.”

3. Upgrade your moisturiser

The third step is to change your moisturiser. As per the dermat, here is where people make mistakes.

“One of the most common mistakes people make is using the same lightweight gel or lotion throughout the year, regardless of seasonal changes,” she revealed.

When the temperature drops, the skin has an inherent tendency to lose its moisture. So the moisture needs to create a protective barrier, as per the doctor, in order to prevent water loss. She recommended these ingredients: "Look for ingredients like ceramides, shea butter, squalane, and fatty acids, which help restore the skin’s lipid balance and strengthen its defence against dryness.”

Winter may be harsh on the skin, but one of the pivotal steps for winter skincare is to ensure you select the right moisturiser to avoid skin flakiness and tightness.

4. Keep wearing sunscreen

Winter's sun may not feel scorching and might even seem gentle or faint, as generally, skies remain foggy or cloudy, but that does not mean you should skip on sun protection. As per Dr Sarkar, harmful rays can penetrate clouds and contribute to premature ageing, pigmentation, and barrier damage.

She mentioned which sunscreen you should go for, “Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning, regardless of the weather. For sensitive or dry skin types, mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide offer effective protection with minimal irritation.”

What to eat for better skin health?

Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids.(Shutterstock)

But skincare is not the only way you support your skin health during winter. What you eat and drink also play an instrumental role in keeping your skin healthy and glowing from within.

Dr Sarkar recommended, “Focus on a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids (from flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, and fish), which help strengthen the skin’s lipid barrier and reduce inflammation. Include antioxidant-rich foods such as berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits to protect against oxidative stress and dullness.”

She also advised drinking water even if you are not thirsty. Her other suggestions for hydration include: herbal teas, clear broths, and soups.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.