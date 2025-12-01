Ghaziabad pulmonologist explains how air pollution affects people with asthma and shares 6 tips to protect yourself

As Delhi grapples with yet another severe spike in air pollution, the toxic smog hanging over the city is taking a toll on everyone - but its impact is far more dangerous for vulnerable groups, especially those with existing respiratory conditions. With pollution levels soaring and air quality dipping into hazardous zones, experts stress the urgent need for people to protect themselves, limit exposure, and understand how poor air quality can aggravate conditions like asthma. Particulate pollutants in the air can aggravate asthma symptoms. (Pixabay)

Dr Kamal Kishore Pandey, a pulmonologist at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, with 25 years of experience, spoke to HT Lifestyle about the major health risks associated with smog and increasing pollution, especially for vulnerable groups like people with asthma. He explains why smog and pollution have become major health concerns, outlines how poor air quality can aggravate asthma, and shares practical tips to help individuals with asthma protect themselves during periods of high pollution.

Why smog and pollution are major health risks

According to Dr Pandey, air pollution and smog can cause a variety of respiratory as well as cardiovascular problems. He states, “Smog and air pollution pose a significant and pressing public health risk by causing diseases such as lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory infections, stroke, and heart disease.” Breathing polluted air or being overexposed to airborne toxins can inflame and irritate the airways, leading to symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma flare-ups, and even chest discomfort.

The pulmonologist explains that airborne particulate matter not only worsens overall air quality but also aggravates respiratory problems in everyone - particularly individuals with asthma or COPD, who are far more sensitive to these pollutants. Dr Pandey notes, “According to the World Health Organization, approximately seven million people die each year because of fine particle pollution in the air. These airborne particles or pollutants, found in haze, smoke, and airborne dust, pose serious air quality issues. And while air quality affects everyone, to some, the effects are far more adverse, especially for people with chronic respiratory problems like asthma and COPD. The higher levels of air pollution irritate airways, worsen lung function, aggravate symptoms, and even lead to hospitalisation in patients suffering from respiratory diseases.”

How does air pollution impact asthmatics?

Dr Pandey notes that although long-term exposure to air pollution can cause irreversible lung damage and raise the risk of chronic inflammatory lung disorders such as COPD, air pollutants themselves do not directly cause asthma. However, this does not mean that asthmatics remain unaffected by pollution, and in fact, they are particularly vulnerable to its effects. The pulmonologist explains, “Since asthmatics have hypersensitive airways, polluted air elements further cause inflammation and narrowing of the airways, resulting in coughing, wheezing, and even shortness of breath. Smog, like other air pollutants, can cause irritation in the eyes, throat, and even the lungs. Asthmatics are particularly vulnerable because irritants and pollutants in smog can aggravate asthma symptoms such as difficulty breathing, asthma attacks, and chest pain.”

Wearing masks is the first step to protect against pollution.(AFP)

Tips for asthmatics to protect against pollution

Dr Pandey outlines six essential tips for individuals with asthma to prevent their symptoms from worsening during periods of heightened air pollution.

Prepare an emergency asthma action plan in consultation with your doctor - understand what to do immediately if asthma symptoms appear.

Make sure your action plan is in accordance with your workplace, lifestyle, and environment - this is extremely important!

Asthmatics should avoid going outside when the air quality is particularly poor, and when going out, they should keep an eye on the air quality index levels.

Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to reduce inhalation of pollutants, dust, germs, and other components that can irritate the airways and harm one's overall health. People with asthma should wear masks when going outside and dispose of them promptly, or wash and reuse them if reusable.

Pollution frequently causes dehydration, which causes the lining of your airways and sinuses to become dry, resulting in asthma or other symptoms like headache and nausea. As a result, it is critical for asthmatics to stay hydrated and consume fluids.

A healthy and strong immune system aids in the prevention of pollution-induced asthma flare-ups. Vitamin C, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids should be included in the diet to help strengthen the immune system. Adding foods like ginger, garlic, yoghurt, green leafy vegetables, and eggs also helps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.