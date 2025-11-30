Pulmonologist explains how poor Mumbai AQI attacks throat, shares symptoms to watch and when to seek medical help

As Mumbai consistently reports 'unhealthy' Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, Dr Abhijit Ahuja, pulmonologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, is sounding the alarm over the rising number of citizens experiencing persistent throat discomfort, urging people to recognise key symptoms and know when to seek medical intervention. Also read | BMC implements GRAP-4 in most-polluted areas in Mumbai While minor irritation can be managed at home, Dr Ahuja strongly advised people to seek professional medical attention if certain warning signs appear.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ahuja highlighted that the city’s unique pollution blend — driven by heavy traffic emissions, construction dust, industrial pollutants, and coastal humidity — is creating a perfect storm for respiratory issues, particularly affecting the delicate throat and vocal cords.

He said: “Mumbai has been witnessing increasingly poor air quality — often touching ‘unhealthy’ levels due to heavy traffic emissions, construction dust, industrial pollutants, coastal humidity, and seasonal temperature inversions. Many citizens report throat discomfort even after brief outdoor exposure. With pollutants lingering longer in the city’s air, understanding how these irritants affect throat health is essential.”

Poor air quality and throat health

Dr Ahuja explained that, unlike the smog seen in other cities, Mumbai’s pollution profile combines fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) from vehicle exhaust with high humidity. This mixture forms a 'sticky, irritant layer' that settles directly on the throat's mucous membranes, causing immediate inflammation and compromising natural immunity.

According to Dr Ahuja, common pollutants affecting Mumbaikars include:

⦿ PM2.5 from vehicular emissions

⦿ Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) from diesel vehicles

⦿ Construction dust, especially in central zones and suburbs

⦿ Sea salt aerosols that trap pollutants and worsen throat dryness

5 common symptoms Mumbaikars must watch for

The pulmonologist noted that several throat-related complaints are now commonplace across the city:

⦿ Persistent irritation or dryness: Many residents report a constant, scratchy, raw, or burning sensation in the throat, particularly after exposure to the outdoors or commuting on local transportation. Humidity often exacerbates the dryness.

⦿ Dry cough and throat clearing: A non-stop, non-productive dry cough is a defining symptom, often intensifying during peak traffic hours or persisting at night due to the buildup of indoor pollution.

⦿ Hoarseness and voice changes: Inflammation of the vocal cords leads to hoarseness, vocal fatigue, and reduced pitch strength, a worrying trend for teachers, call-centre workers, and vendors.

⦿ Excess phlegm or sticky mucus: Polluted air triggers allergic responses and post-nasal drip, resulting in the need for constant throat clearing and the production of sticky phlegm, a symptom frequently reported in high-construction zones like Andheri and BKC.

⦿ Recurrent throat infections: Doctors are observing a clear uptick in viral throat infections, bacterial pharyngitis, and tonsillitis. He shared that pollution weakens local immunity, rendering residents highly susceptible to recurring illnesses.

When to consult a doctor: key medical red flags

While minor irritation can be managed at home, Dr Ahuja strongly advised Mumbaikars to seek professional medical attention if certain warning signs appeared:

1. Symptoms lasting more than 3–5 days

He shared that if irritation or cough persists despite hydration and home care, medical evaluation is needed to rule out:

* Infection

* Allergic inflammation

* Early bronchitis

2. Difficulty swallowing or breathing

According to Dr Ahuja, in Mumbai’s humid environment, throat swelling can intensify quickly. Seek urgent care if there is:

* Painful swallowing

* Shortness of breath

* Tightness in the throat

3. High fever or worsening pain

High AQI can mask the early signs of infections, he added. Red flags include:

* Fever above 100°F

* Severe throat pain

* Swollen glands

4. Repeated infections in short intervals

Frequent throat infections in Mumbai’s pollution scenario may indicate:

* Dust allergy

* Sinusitis

* Acid reflux aggravated by polluted air

* Underlying asthma or reactive airway disease

Dr Ahuja said, “A doctor may recommend throat examination, chest imaging, or allergy tests.” Crucially, vulnerable groups — including children, the elderly, asthmatics, COPD patients, and individuals with diabetes or compromised immunity — must seek early intervention even for mild symptoms, as pollutant sensitivity can cause rapid worsening of their condition.

Dr Ahuja shared early intervention is crucial for:

* Children (narrower airways)

* Elderly people

* Asthma or COPD patients

* Individuals with diabetes

* Those with weak immunity

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.