Mumbai air pollution: Bombay High Court orders strict monitoring of construction activities, forms five-member committee

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that tackling Mumbai’s poor air quality would require time, but pollution caused by construction activities could be controlled if existing guidelines are strictly implemented. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers clean roads to curb air pollution, at Churchgate in Mumbai (ANI)

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad set up an independent five-member committee to inspect construction sites. The panel includes officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the state government’s public health department. Their task is to verify whether construction projects are following pollution control measures, as per news agency PTI.

The court was hearing several petitions highlighting the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai, which petitioners’ lawyers said has been deteriorating steadily since 2023. The court directed the BMC and MPCB to submit a report by 15 December detailing the actions taken in the previous year to control air pollution.

"This will take some time. Delhi has been struggling since more than 15 years now. Mumbai, in fact, has some benefits. In Mumbai, it can be done," the court said.

Chief Justice Chandrashekhar acknowledged that improving air quality would take time, drawing a comparison with Delhi, which has struggled with pollution for over 15 years. He added, however, that Mumbai could achieve better results if proper steps were followed.

The court also called for transparency regarding BMC’s oversight measures, including visits by special squads, installation of CCTV cameras and sensor-based air pollution monitors at construction sites.

"Let us ensure that construction sites and dust pollution are tackled. It can be done immediately in one to two weeks. That would be some effective measures," the bench said.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata, appointed by the court, said guidelines issued in 2024 for construction sites, such as sprinkling water, using sensors, and CCTV monitoring, were not being consistently implemented. The court noted that while vehicular pollution is another concern, it could be addressed later

The bench stressed that immediate action could be taken to reduce dust and construction-related pollution within one to two weeks if guidelines were properly followed.

