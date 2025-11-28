Punjab Roadways, PRTC staff protest turns violent, Dhuri SHO suffers burns

Patiala/Sangrur: Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) protesting the Kilometre Scheme turned violent in Sangrur on Friday, leaving Dhuri station house officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh injured, while more than 25 agitators were rounded up after the clash. A video grab of Punjab Police personnel rushing to the rescue of Dhuri station house officer Jasvir Singh, who suffered burns after his uniform caught fire during the clash with protesters, outside the Sangrur bus stand on Friday morning. Some of the protesters were carrying bottles of petrol while sitting atop buses.

Passengers bore the brunt of the agitation as the employees went on a strike after police picked up their union leaders on Thursday night and early on Friday.

Tension prevailed at the Sangrur bus stand when PRTC employees, some of who had climbed atop parked buses, threw petrol on police personnel when they attempted to bring them down.

Sangrur superintendent of police (SP) Davinder Attri said: “Amid the chaos, the Dhuri SHO’s uniform, which was drenched in petrol, caught fire. Police personnel intervened and managed to rescue him. The SHO sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Sangrur civil hospital.”

Civil hospital senior medical officer Karamjit Singh said the SHO has suffered burn injuries on the face, hands and back. “His condition is stable,” Dr Singh said.

A scuffle also broke out in Patiala when Punjab Police forcibly tried to clear the protest site and restore services at the bus stand. The police had to use mild force to detain the agitators. During the clash, clothes were torn and turbans were tossed in the air.

Punjab Roadways and contractual employees of Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation (PRTC) raising slogans during a protest at the Amritsar bus depot on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Tender opening sparked tension

The PRTC and Punjab Roadways contractual employees had announced the statewide protest against the opening of tenders under the scheme, which they claim would threaten their jobs and would pave the way for privatisation, on Friday. Ahead of the protest, PRTC employees alleged that several of their leaders were detained by Punjab Police in an attempt to scuttle the agitation.

According to Punjab Roadways officials, a tender for nearly 100 HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) buses under the Kilometre Scheme was to be opened on Friday. The process has been delayed due to repeated protests by employees.

“The unions should not interfere in the administrative affairs of PRTC and Punjab Roadways. The scheme has been in place since 1998. We have already delayed the tendering process for several months. Enough is enough. We have agreed to their demands related to welfare, but they continue to meddle in administrative decisions,” said a PRTC general manager, requesting anonymity.

The official said that PRTC will also open a tender for 200 buses under the Kilometre Scheme on December 2. The scheme allows private players to provide new buses and drivers, while the PRTC pays them on kilometre basis. PRTC contractual employees fear it will hamper their job prospects as drivers and conductors for the scheme are provided by private contractors. They say that the government has not added new buses to its own fleet, weakening the state’s transport system.

Harried passengers waiting at the Amritsar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Friday morning. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Bus services paralysed across state

The strike by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union brought bus services to a standstill across Punjab. With government buses off the roads, commuters were forced to depend on private transport.

A heavy rush of passengers was witnessed at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Amritsar on Friday as buses of Punjab Roadways and PRTC remained parked.

“I’m a government employee and need to travel to Chandigarh urgently. When I came to the bus stand, I got to know that employees of government buses are on strike. Since only a few private and Chandigarh transport buses are plying, they are packed to capacity. I have to cancel my visit today,” said local resident Kabal Singh.

Meanwhile, employees gathered at the Punjab Roadways depot at the bus stand and held a protest. Heavy police force was deployed outside to keep a check on the agitators. (With inputs by Surjit Singh)