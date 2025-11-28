Cyclone Ditwah hits Sri Lanka, leaving 46 dead; yellow alert in parts of Tamil Nadu| Top points

Heavy rains from Cyclone Ditwah wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka on Friday, killing 46 people and leaving 23 missing, even as officials warned the storm could intensify in the coming hours. Sri Lankan authorities deployed the military for relief and rescue operations on November 28, as the death toll from floods and landslides rose to 56, with another 21 people listed as missing.(AFP)

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said a landslide in the central tea-growing district of Badulla swept through homes overnight, killing 21 people.

It marks one of the most severe weather disasters the island has faced in recent years.

The DMC added 43,991 people had been moved to schools and public shelters, including families rescued from rooftops as waters rose.

Most of the casualties were caused by landslides after more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rainfall drenched the island’s eastern and central regions within a day.

With Cyclonic Storm Ditwah nearing, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai on Friday issued a three-hour yellow alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu.

Here's all you need to know the Cyclone Ditwah:

• The name “Ditwah” was contributed by Yemen and refers to the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, known for its unique coastal ecosystem.

• Ditwah began as a deep depression and intensified into a cyclone.

• The storm is located over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

• It has been moving north-northwest at 10 kmph for the last six hours.

• River levels are rising; a red-level flood warning was issued for low-lying areas of the Kelani River valley, including Colombo, for the next 48 hours, according to a Reuters report.

• More than 200 mm (7.8 inches) of additional rain is expected in central and northern regions, the Met Department said.

• Key roads have been closed and most trains cancelled since 06:00 on Friday.

• Nearly 44,000 people have been affected; around 20,500 army personnel are deployed for relief and rescue operations.

• Schools were closed, train services suspended, and the Colombo Stock Exchange halted trading early as heavy rain persisted.

• Ports and Civil Aviation Minister Anura Karunathilake said flights may be diverted to Trivandrum or Cochin; six flights from Muscat, Dubai, New Delhi, and Bangkok were already rerouted, according to BBC.

• In Parliament, MP Ajith Perera raised concerns about a stranded bus near Kala Wewa, saying: “I have been getting multiple reports of a bus that has been stranded near the Kala Wewa for one and a half hours,” urging approval for a helicopter rescue.

• Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara confirmed the bus was halted due to dangerous conditions and said a helicopter was authorised. “They will be rescued,” he said.

• In Anuradhapura, a military helicopter conducted three rescue operations, including airlifting a man who had sheltered atop a coconut tree overnight.

• Brigadier S. Dharmawickrema told Reuters: “We are continuing rescue operations in the worst-hit areas, but some villages are difficult to reach because roads are blocked by landslides...we are doing our best to get everyone to safety.”

• A-level exams have been postponed due to the extreme weather.

• Sri Lanka rarely sees such severe conditions during monsoon season; the worst flooding this century was in 2003, killing 254.

• The Chennai MeT Department said a yellow alert has been issued for isolated areas in Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and others with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning likely.