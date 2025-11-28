Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh as cyclone moves closer
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: The cyclone is moving towards north-northwest and is expected to move closer to the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday informed that the Cyclonic storm Ditwah is currently moving over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is moving towards north-northwest and is expected to move closer to the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early hours of November 30, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)....Read More
At 8:30 am (IST) on November 28, the storm was located near 8.3°N and 81.0°E about 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka. On the Indian side, it was 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.
The IMD further said that Cyclone Ditwah is likely to keep moving north-northwest, crossing along the Sri Lanka coast and the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to reach the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh by early morning on November 30.
Seeing the advancement of the storm, the Met department has issued alerts across Tamil Nadu. Regional Met department has issued a red alert in some Cauvery Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, until November 30.
A cyclone alert has been issued for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Authorities have further advised coastal populations to remain alert as the system intensifies and approaches the Indian coastline.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: What was the cyclonic storm Ditwah named after?
The cyclonic storm is named Cyclone ‘Ditwah’, a name submitted by Yemen, according to the roster which lists names of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean.
It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen, PTI reported, citing RMC chief.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Warning signal hoisted at Puducherry port as cyclone moves closer
Cyclone warning signal No. 2 has been hoisted at Puducherry port as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer on Friday. Sea conditions remain rough, with strong waves and gusty winds continuing along the coast, PTI reported. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea.
Cyclone warning signal No. 2 is used when a storm has formed far out at sea, with wind speeds of about 60–90 km/h. It alerts ships and vessels to stay cautious and watch for possible danger.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu CM holds meeting to review disaster management initiatives
As cyclonic storm Ditwah moves towards Indian coasts, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority met under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin to review special initiatives undertaken for disaster management, news agency PTI reported.
"It (Ditwah) is currently being treated as a cyclonic storm. Forecasts do not, at present, upgrade it to a severe cyclone," the RMC chief said.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Rainfall alerts issued in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh for Novmeber 28
For November 28, IMD has issued a red alert in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam. Elsewhere, yellow and orange alerts have also been issued. A yellow alert has been issued in Puducherry as of now.
In Andhra Pradesh, a yellow alert has been issued in several areas, including Tirupathi, Prakasam, Kakinada, Guntur and others for moderate to heavy rainfall.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Where is the cyclone expected to move ?
The cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal.
Further, it is expected to reach near Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh by the morning of November 30.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Eight NDRF teams deployed across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after requests from the state disaster authorities, as heavy rain continues ahead of Cyclone Ditva.
Each team has 30 personnel. Two teams have been sent to Puducherry, while one team each is stationed in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Tiruvarur.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Heavy rain expected in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on 29 and 30 November
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Friday said that heavy rains are expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday and Sunday due to the impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah.
"Over the past six hours, the cyclone has moved at a speed of 8 km per hour. Due to its impact, heavy rains are expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema tomorrow and the day after," he added.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Cyclone currently over coastal Sri Lanka and southwest Bay of Bengal
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is currently over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, moving north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past 6 hours and lies centred at 8:30 am IST today, the Indian Meteorological Department informed.
It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across the Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November.