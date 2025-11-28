Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh as cyclone moves closer

At 8:30 am (IST) on November 28, the storm was located near 8.3°N and 81.0°E about 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka. On the Indian side, it was 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.

The IMD further said that Cyclone Ditwah is likely to keep moving north-northwest, crossing along the Sri Lanka coast and the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to reach the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh by early morning on November 30.

Seeing the advancement of the storm, the Met department has issued alerts across Tamil Nadu. Regional Met department has issued a red alert in some Cauvery Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, until November 30.

A cyclone alert has been issued for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Authorities have further advised coastal populations to remain alert as the system intensifies and approaches the Indian coastline.