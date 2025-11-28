Cyclone Ditwah heads toward Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast; IMD issues red alert in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said Cyclonic storm 'Ditwah' has begun moving towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra coasts. File photo of boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour following the heavy rainfall forecast in Chennai in Oct(PTI)

In its latest update on X, the weather agency said that the storm is about 480 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 580 km south-southeast of Chennai.

“The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday’s, the 27th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 7.9°N and longitude 81.3°E, about 8 km northwest of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 80 km south of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 200 km north-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 480 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 580 km south-southeast of Chennai (India),” the IMD said.

According to the weather agency, Cyclone Ditwah is likely to move north-northwestwards across the Sri Lankan coast and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of November 30.

Strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous sea conditions are expected in the coastal coastal over the next few days in the wake of the cyclonic storm.

Red alert issued in 4 Tamil Nadu districts

According to B. Amudha, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the storm is not forecast to develop into a severe cyclonic storm.

"It (Ditwah) is currently being treated as a cyclonic storm. Forecasts do not, at present, upgrade it to a severe cyclone," the RMC chief said, according to PTI.

The RMC has issued a red alert in some Cauvery Delta districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, until November 30.

An orange alert has also been sounded in five districts – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Chengalpattu.

A red alert indicates an extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Amudha also said gale winds near the storm centre could reach 60–80 kmph with gusts up to 90 kmph, while outer bands are likely to experience winds of 35–45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph.

"Similar squally winds of 35–45 kmph, with gusts up to 55 kmph, are also expected over parts of the Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala, Lakshadweep and Maldives," she added.

The IMD has advised fishermen, especially those already in the deep sea, have been advised to completely avoid the south, central, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal for the next five days, she said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday met with officials state disaster management authority to review special initiatives undertaken for disaster management, PTI reported.

Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday said that Cyclone Ditwah is likely to bring heavy rains and strong winds to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts.

Heavy rainfall is expected over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema for three days from Saturday due to the cyclone's influence.

Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains for two days from November 29, it said.