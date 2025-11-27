IMD issues cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; likely to intensify in next 3 hours

A deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. Trajectory of the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (IMD)

The deep depression moved northwestwards with a speed of 17kmph during the past 6 hours, and lay centered about 120km south-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 130km east-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), 640km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 730km south-southeast of Chennai (India).

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 3 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast towards North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours,” the IMD has warned.

Meanwhile, at 10.51am, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a tsunami alert for two areas in the Andaman and Nicobar region following a 6.3-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Sumatra coast. But at 11.17 am, the bulletin said there was no threat to the Indian coastline.

The deep depression, seen as a remnant of Cyclone ‘Senyar’ over the Strait of Malacca, moved nearly eastwards with a speed of 18kmph in the past 6 hours, and lay centred about 200km south-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 320km east-southeast of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 820km southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 960km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands).

It is very likely to move nearly eastwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 6 hours.