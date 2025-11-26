Not just Delhi, majority of Indian cities have toxic air: Study

A report on the air quality across cities of India has revealed that as many as 60 percent of India’s 749 districts have a concentration of particulate matter 2.5 higher than safety regulations. People jog at Kartavya Path amid dense smog as the AQI reaches ‘severe’ category in New Delhi. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Pollution soars in India

As per the study, Beyond city limits: A satellite-based PM2.5 assessment across India’s airsheds, states, and districts, the limit set by the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS), of 40 µg/m³, is breached in all these districts.

The study was published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and authored by Manoj Kumar, Monish Raj, Panda Rushwood, and Rosa Gierens. It pointed out that among the states, Delhi, Tripura, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh saw the NAAQS limit exceeded in all the districts in all seasons, except monsoon.

In fact, all 33 states and union territories of India recorded a concentration of PM2.5 that was above the WHO’s limit of 5 µg/m³. However, out of these, 28 were in breach of the limits of NAAQS, which is eight times higher than the WHO’s.

Delhi, Assam, Haryana, and Bihar have the highest concentration of the most polluted cities in India. Delhi, as a whole, leads the way by being the most polluted with a PM2.5 concentration of 101 µg/m³.

The most polluted region in the country remains the Indo-Gangetic airshed, though Northeastern states like Tripura and Assam are also facing increasing pollution.

Delhi struggles with air pollution

This winter has been tough for Delhi as the city has been struggling with smog and heavy air pollution. Now, a new factor may worsen the air quality even more.

A rare volcanic eruption in northern Ethiopia has discharged a plume of smoke, which has reached Delhi and may add to the poor quality of the air.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano's first eruption in millennia has led to an expulsion of ash, sulphur dioxide, and fine rock particles, which are settling over the northern part of India.

IMD director general M Mohapatra spoke to Hindustan Times on the impact of the volcanic smoke and said that it is presently “unclear whether it will impact air quality, but any significant impact is unlikely as it is at higher levels.”

The city of Delhi is already recording excessive levels of PM and a very high AQI index. While this plume of smoke may not leave a lasting impact, it will leave a city gasping for breath even more tortured.