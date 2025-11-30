Mumbai pulmonologist explains why COPD may flare up in winter, shares 7 tips to prevent

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) cases are rising, largely due to pollution. For those with pre-existing COPD, exposure to toxic air can further worsen the condition, often triggering flare-ups that make breathing difficult and disrupt daily life.HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pujan Parikh, Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, who cautioned that winters can be particularly challenging for people with COPD and advised taking proactive measures to protect lung health. COPD incidences can increase during the winter. (Picture credit: Freepik)

He urged patients to take precautions, noting that winter is ‘one of the worst seasons for patients’ with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The pulmonologist further added, “The cold temperature, along with high levels of air pollution, can trigger the symptoms of COPD and make regular day-to-day activities hard to carry out. It also raises the chances of acute exacerbations. This can be better taken care of by understanding what triggers flare-ups and taking steps to prevent them.”

This means COPD patients need to be proactive in managing their health, especially during winter. By understanding the factors which are responsible for flare-ups, you get a heads-up.

Why winter affects COPD patients:

During winters, the cold temperatures, poor quality and risk of infections can worsen symptoms and make everyday activities harder to manage. Here are some of the seasonal factors the pulmonologist outlined:

1. Cold, dry air: Exposure narrows the airways and leads to bronchospasm, cough, wheeze, and breathlessness.

2. Increased pollution: Smoke, vehicle fumes, and stale air raise pollutants that can irritate delicate airways.

3. Higher infection risk: Cold and polluted air increases the vulnerability of patients to viral and bacterial infections, thereby worsening lung function.

7 preventive measures for COPD patients:

Dr Parikh recommended wearing a mask outside, especially if you are a COPD patient. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Managing COPD during winter requires extra caution, with protection against both poor air quality and cold temperatures, which can trigger unexpected flare-ups. But by anticipating these triggers and taking proactive steps, such as wearing masks, staying up to date with vaccinations, and more, the risk of flare-ups goes down.

Pulmonologist Dr Parikh listed these:

1. Wear a mask outdoors: Protects against cold air and pollutants.

2. Vaccinations: Influenza and pneumococcal vaccines diminish the risk of infections.

3. Medication adherence: Regular use of prescribed inhalers keeps airways stable.

4. Avoid high-pollution exposure: One should avoid going outdoors in extremely cold or highly polluted conditions.

5. Monitor symptoms early: If coughing, wheezing, or breathlessness is getting worse, seek medical advice promptly.

6. Indoor air quality: Use air purifiers and avoid smoking indoors.

7. Stay warm: Dress appropriately to minimise airway irritation from cold air.

As per the doctor, prevention goes beyond simply avoiding flare-ups; it actively supports overall well-being by taking steps to protect the lungs. With these precautions, daily activities become easier, energy levels remain higher, and COPD patients can enjoy a better quality of life even during the challenging winter months.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.