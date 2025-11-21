Mumbai pulmonologist shares 9 tips to prevent COPD, world's 4th leading cause of death, amid rising pollution

World Health Organisation's November 2024 report stated that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the fourth leading cause of death globally, causing around 3.5 million deaths across the world (as last recorded in 2021). COPD is a common lung disease, and the WHO highlighted that smoking and pollution are among the most common causes. Children are also increasingly at risk of COPD due to rising pollution, secondhand smoke, and early respiratory infections.(Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

Now, with air quality continuing to worsen in winter, it is only relevant to take a look at how COPD can be prevented. To understand how you can prevent COPD, especially if you are living in Delhi NCR, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Jai Mullerpattan, Consultant, Pulmonologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, who shared everyday habits that protect lung health while preventing major pulmonary diseases like COPD.

What is COPD?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a very serious disease. Dr Mullerpattan confirmed that yes, it is a major global health burden, driving high mortality and morbidity rates globally.

So what exactly is COPD? The pulmonologist explained and revealed what it feels like: “COPD is a chronic disorder of the lungs characterised by breathlessness and cough with mucous production.”

The pulmonologist further pinpointed that the air you breathe is responsible for reducing the risks.

“COPD is primarily caused by inhalation of noxious inhalants in the form of cigarette smoking, second-hand smoke, indoor and outdoor air pollution, exposure to dust and irritants, and recurrent infections," Dr Mullerpattan named all the major causes of COPD.

The pulmonologist also brought attention to a rare form of COPD (alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency), which may be genetic. For better identification, he also insisted on checking the family history.

9 tips to prevent COPD

Preventing COPD requires an all-rounder, holistic strategy that requires you to focus on various facets of your lifestyle. While quitting cigarettes is the first step towards good lung health, you need to pay attention to the air you breathe, the food you add to your plate, body weight and even the vaccines.

Dr Mullerpattan shared 9 vital tips for COPD prevention, spanning critical areas like avoiding smoking and secondhand smoke, reducing exposure to both indoor and outdoor pollutants, using protective gear when outdoors and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Here are the 9 tips:

Prevent COPD with the help of healthy lifestyle and regular vaccinations. (Picture credit: Made with Gemini)

Avoid smoking and quit smoking if already doing so. Consult doctor for measures to make the quitting process smoother. ⁠Avoid second-hand smoke and stay away from people who smoke as far as possible. ⁠Minimise exposure to indoor air pollution by moving from biomass fuels to LPG, keeping windows open for ventilation and sunlight, and using air purifiers as needed. ⁠Avoid exposure to outdoor pollution. Wear a mask at times of high outdoor pollution and stay indoors as much as possible at such times. If possible, consider shifting residence or workplace if in a persistently polluted place. ⁠Make sure your personal protective gear, including masks, is used if your profession involves working with chemicals and dust. ⁠Avoid exposure to strong or irritant smells. Follow healthy lifestyle measures like: regular exercise and, healthy diet. Being overweight can cause breathing difficulties, and being malnourished may predispose you to develop more severe COPD. Try to stay in healthy BMI range. Consult doctor regarding preventive vaccinations such as influenza and pneumococcal, if applicable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.