XG’s Cocona comes out as transmasculine non-binary on 20th birthday, reveals ‘top surgery’ in emotional note

XG member Cocona marked their 20th birthday with a deeply personal announcement - one that immediately drew global attention. The rapper and vocalist publicly came out as transmasculine non-binary, posting an emotional letter to fans on Instagram that walked through years of self-doubt, quiet struggle, and finally, acceptance.

Cocona comes out as transmasculine

“Today, I turned 20,” Cocona wrote. “As I reach this new chapter in my life, I want to share something that’s been in my heart for a long time. I am AFAB transmasculine non-binary. Earlier this year, I had top surgery,” they added.

Cocona further told fans they were “born and perceived as female,” but the label “never represented who I truly am.” They admitted the hardest part was not surgery or public attention - it was believing their inner identity was not something to hide anymore. “Now, I can finally say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with who I am inside," they wrote. See the post here.

Cocona's support system

Cocona thanked their XG bandmates, their parents, and XGALX founder Simon (Jakops), crediting them for making space for who they are. The Instagram note closed with “May these words gently light a spark in someone’s heart. And to everyone who needs it - may my love reach all of them.”

Billboard also reported that Simon posted his own message shortly after, praising Cocona for their courage. “I am deeply moved and filled with respect as Cocona courageously shared their passion with the world,” he wrote. He said he intends to support every XG member “not only as a ‘working artist’ but also as a person,” pointing to the group’s ethos of honoring each member’s individuality. Simon reflected on how far the members have come since debuting - now adults navigating both artistry and identity in real time.

A milestone moment for global pop

Since debuting under XGALX in 2022, XG has built an international following with razor-sharp performances and genre-bending R&B and hip-hop tracks. Their image has often leaned into confidence and empowerment, making Cocona’s announcement feel like a natural extension of the group’s message. Billboard noted that the moment also carries broader weight: LGBTQ+ representation in Japanese and Korean entertainment is still limited, and Cocona’s decision to speak openly plants a marker that will resonate far beyond fandom circles.