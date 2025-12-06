Stockton shooting update: Who are Luciano Guerrero, Billy Williams? 2 arrested after horrific birthday party shooting

Two people have been arrested after the mass shooting in Stockton, California, that left four dead, and 11 injured. Luciano Guerrero and Billy Williams were arrested at the Stockton birthday party, but they are not suspects in the shooting. Bullet holes pierce a surface where a mass shooting took place days before at a banquet hall in Stockton, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025.(AP)

Authorities are yet to announce the arrest of any suspect, or even name any suspect in the case, as the investigation continues. However, they have shared that they believe multiple shooters were involved.

Police arrested them since they were present at a crime scene while being on parole, which is a violation. They appeared in court on Thursday, as per KCRA.

Who is Luciano Guerrero?

Luciano Guerrero was arrested for parole violation and was with his family at the party when shots were fired. He has two pending cases. As per the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Guerrero was sentenced in 2023 for two years because he was carrying a loaded firearm in public while being an active gang member, and for evading a police officer when he was driving recklessly.

While the judge did not set a bail for parole violation, a previous bail of $250,000 on another case was increased to $500,000. His next court hearing is on December 11. Guerrero performs as Nano from “Muddy Boyz” or “Mattie Boyz”.

As per 209 Times, he was one of the targets. HT.com could not verify this claim independently.

Who is Billy Williams?

Williams performs as Fly Boy Dougy and he reportedly has a criminal history which includes felony charges of injury to a spouse, domestic violence, false imprisonment, felony vandalism, and willful cruelty to a child.

Williams' sister hosted the party where the shooting took place, KCRA reported. The judge noted that the parole officer had requested he serve 180 days in county jail. His next court date is December 8.