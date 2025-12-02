Stockton mass shooting: Chilling details out as mom of birthday girl, 2, recounts horror, ‘They deserve to go to hell’

The mass shooting in Stockton, California, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three children, took place when a toddler was slicing cake at her second birthday celebration, her mother sated. Stockton banquet hall mass shooting: The mother of the birthday girl expressed confusion and sorrow over the senseless violence at such an event.(AP)

The mother of the birthday girl, Patrice Williams, recounted that guests at the party immediately fell to the floor as soon as the gunfire erupted within the crowded banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday.

‘I’m just so shocked and lost,' says toddler's mother

Opening up about the tragedy, she told Associated Press, “I actually thought it was my balloons popping. It was gunshots.”

“It was just unexpected. I don’t know what happened, and I’m just so shocked and lost,” Williams added.

Three children, aged 8, 9, and 14, were killed alongside a 21-year-old, according to authorities. Additionally, 11 others were injured, with one individual reported to be in critical condition.

Also Read: Stockton Banquet Hall mass shooting: Were rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy targeted?

‘They deserve to be in jail’

Williams, whose daughter was unharmed during the incident, stated that she did not have a clear view of the perpetrator responsible and is perplexed as to why anyone would attack a children's party.

“They deserve to be in jail. They deserve to go to hell,” she said.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects. However, they have suggested that the shooting was linked to gang activity.

Was Stockton mass shooting a targeted incident?

The sheriff encouraged anyone possessing information to reach out to his office with tips, cellphone footage, or eyewitness accounts.

This is a moment for our community to demonstrate that we will not tolerate this kind of conduct, where individuals can simply enter and harm children, Withrow stated on Sunday evening.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Heather Brent has stated that investigators consider it to be a “targeted incident.” Authorities did not provide further details on why they believe it was deliberate or who may have been the intended target. She mentioned that investigators would appreciate any information, “including rumors.”