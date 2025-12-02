Who was Amari Peterson? 14-year-old Modesto boy identified as Stockton shooting victim; GoFundMe launched for family

Amari Peterson has been identified as the first child victim of the Stockton birthday party mass shooting. The tragedy occurred Saturday at a banquet hall in California, leaving four people dead, including three children. Amari Peterson, 14, was killed in Stockton birthday party mass shooting.(GoFundMe)

Who was Amari Peterson?

Amari Peterson was a 14-year-old Modesto resident and one of the children killed during the Nov. 29 shooting at a banquet hall on the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton.

"My baby was innocent," Amari's mother Kim Peterson told the Stockton Record. "We were just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Who would have known my baby wasn't gonna come home with me?”

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family with funeral expenses.

The fundraiser describes Amari as "a bright, loved, and promising young soul" who loved sports, including basketball and football.

“Amari was a football player, a basketball player, a brother, son, and cousin,” the page reads. "He was making plans and looking into colleges of choice. He was NOT involved in any gang activity. The only mistake this sweet boy made was being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was simply being a kid at a kids’ party."

His mother added, “He was good in everything he did. He played basketball, football. I'm just lost for words. Just pray for me, my family, his friends, everybody that came across him. My baby was loved.”

Suspect still on the run

As of Monday, no arrests have been made.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the shooter or shooters.

"Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. I am matching that with another $10,000, and with a $5,000 contribution from Councilwoman Mariela Ponce. The total bounty now stands at $25,000," Fugazi stated in a social media post.