Stockton mass shooting update: Cops provide new info on suspect; 15 injured, four dead

The San Joaquin County sheriff provided a key update on the shooting that took place in Stockton, California on November 29. In a press conference on Sunday, November 30, Sheriff Patrick Withrow told the press what they'd learned about the suspect. The San Joaquin County sheriff addressed the media a day after the deadly shooting in Stockton.(Getty Images via AFP)

The shooting left 15 people injured, and four succumbed to the injuries, the sheriff's office had shared earlier. The deceased were aged 8, 9, 14, and 21 years.

Speaking to the press the sheriff stated that authorities believed there were multiple shooters. He also noted that while the shooting had started indoors, it went on outdoors. Authorities do not have anyone in custody at the moment, the sheriff added.

Given that the incident just took place yesterday, the sheriff also did not have a lot of information on hand yet. When asked about the guns used, he said that details would be known after the ballistics tests. The sheriff could not say for sure what kind of gun was used. While the sheriff's office had only hinted at initial evidence suggesting this to be a ‘targeted incident’, Stockton mayor Christina Fugazi had called it an act of ‘gang violence’. However, Sheriff Withrow was cautious with his words, telling the media that they were still examining all angles and it was too soon to reach a conclusion.

What else did the sheriff say about the Stockton shooting?

The sheriff was also asked if the people present at the scene were related, and he noted that while this couldn't exactly be established, the shooting took place a birthday party so it would be fair to assume that some of the people present were related.

He was also asked about the arrest of five people in Stockton soon after the shooting. The sheriff declined to comment on it as it was the Stockton Police Department's collar. An overnight statement from Stockton PD read: “Officers responded to the listed area on a report of several armed subjects. Officers detained the suspects without incident and located two firearms during a search. ARRESTED: Issac Grosvenor, 27, Destiny Willis, 32, Kevin Le, 22, Jovon Frank, 19, and a 16-year-old male, for conspiracy, weapon, and gang charges.”

The sheriff made it clear that detectives would only be releasing photos of the suspect if they needed help in identifying them. While the hunt for the shooters remains on, Mayor Fugazi has increased the reward for pertinent information to $25,000.