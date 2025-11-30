Stockton shooting: Multiple dead at child's birthday party in 'targeted incident'; update on suspect

At least 14 people were shot Saturday during a child's birthday party at a banquet hall in Stockton, California, authorities confirmed during a press conference. The suspect remains at large, and officials said early indications suggest the attack may have been "a targeted incident." 4 dead in mass shooting in Stockton, California.(Unsplash)

In a post on X, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said, “The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. Several victims have been transported to local hospitals.”

"This remains an active scene, and deputies are working to gather additional details. Information is still being confirmed and will be released as it becomes available. We will provide updates as the investigation progresses."

Early reports indicate the shooting occurred at or near a Dairy Queen restaurant.

Vice Mayor responds

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said the shooting occurred at a child's birthday party.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that’s hard to put into words. As Vice Mayor of Stockton — and as someone who grew up in this community — I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party. An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives."

“Violence touched my life as a young person, and seeing our own children, parents, and neighbors go through this shakes me deeply. Stockton is my home. These are our families. This is our community. I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers. Our community deserves to know the truth, and the families impacted deserve justice and every resource available to support them.”

“Tonight, I’m sending my thoughts, prayers, and love to the families who are hurting, to the children who witnessed this trauma, and to everyone across our city who feels this pain. Please God, uplift our community. We don’t deserve this. And we will not accept this as our norm.”